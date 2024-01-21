Ravens Defense Smothers Texans, C.J. Stroud

The Ravens were fresh defensively coming off a bye week and resting some of their starters Week 18 against the Steelers after clinching the No. 1 seed. The defense looked like it could have played five or six quarters without slowing down, while the Texans never found a way to move the ball consistently. Big-play receiver Nico Collins was held in check (five catches, 68 yards), and the Texans were shut out in the second half. Their only touchdown came on a 67-yard punt return by Steve Sims.

Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans conceded that Baltimore's front seven won the battle up front.

"They were playing on our side of the line of scrimmage," Ryans said. "We couldn't get going.

"They have really great personnel, and it starts up front. It's tough to handle up front when it comes to the run game, and then just schematically, with presenting the pressure, dropping out, they did a really good job of just changing up their looks."

The Ravens' defense was also added by the crowd noise, as the Texans had five false starts and a delay of game that put Stroud in more obvious passing situations. M&T Bank Stadium was rocking in its first divisional playoff game since 2019.

"The penalties really hurt us," Ryans said. "We reverted back to when we weren't winning games. We were playing sloppy, and you can't have penalties against a really good defense."

The Ravens' defense will face another challenge against either the Bills or Chiefs in the conference championship, but this unit doesn't shy away from anyone. Baltimore's defense holds itself to a high standard regardless of the situation or opponent. Against the Texans, that standard was met.