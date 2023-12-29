Pundit Picks: Ravens Picked By Vast Majority to Beat Dolphins

Childs Walker Ravens 31, Dolphins 27 “If Ravens-49ers was the game of the year, this one is even more important. The Ravens will need takeaways to counter unavoidable chunk gains from Miami’s playmakers. The Dolphins won’t have an answer for Lamar Jackson, but if they can go up early, they might prevent the Ravens from pounding on them in the second half. Advantage goes to the home team as these heavyweights match strengths.”

Brian Wacker Ravens 24, Dolphins 20 “The Ravens have a short week after a West Coast game in which they dominated the 49ers in an emotional game, and that might normally be a concern for something of a letdown. But Baltimore can smell the finish line, and the defense as well as quarterback Lamar Jackson are operating at a high level. Miami stresses defenses with its running and passing game and has a defense that has been humming in recent weeks, but the Dolphins also have lost some big road games against the Bills, Eagles and Chiefs this season. They’re a different team on the road. The Ravens can match their speed and know they can clinch the top seed in the AFC with a win.”

C.J. Doon Ravens 27, Dolphins 19 “With wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle not fully healthy, the Ravens should be able to contain the Dolphins’ offense. As formidable as Miami has looked with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa playing at a high level and running backs Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane leading a potent rushing attack, this Ravens defense just held a very similar offense in check in San Francisco. With the top seed in the AFC at stake and Lamar Jackson playing some of his best ball of the season, Baltimore gets it done at home and gives its top players three weeks of rest before the divisional round begins.”