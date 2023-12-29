Pundit Picks: Ravens Picked By Vast Majority to Beat Dolphins

ESPN
BALTIMORE SUN
|Childs Walker
|Ravens 31, Dolphins 27 “If Ravens-49ers was the game of the year, this one is even more important. The Ravens will need takeaways to counter unavoidable chunk gains from Miami’s playmakers. The Dolphins won’t have an answer for Lamar Jackson, but if they can go up early, they might prevent the Ravens from pounding on them in the second half. Advantage goes to the home team as these heavyweights match strengths.”
|Brian Wacker
|Ravens 24, Dolphins 20 “The Ravens have a short week after a West Coast game in which they dominated the 49ers in an emotional game, and that might normally be a concern for something of a letdown. But Baltimore can smell the finish line, and the defense as well as quarterback Lamar Jackson are operating at a high level. Miami stresses defenses with its running and passing game and has a defense that has been humming in recent weeks, but the Dolphins also have lost some big road games against the Bills, Eagles and Chiefs this season. They’re a different team on the road. The Ravens can match their speed and know they can clinch the top seed in the AFC with a win.”
|C.J. Doon
|Ravens 27, Dolphins 19 “With wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle not fully healthy, the Ravens should be able to contain the Dolphins’ offense. As formidable as Miami has looked with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa playing at a high level and running backs Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane leading a potent rushing attack, this Ravens defense just held a very similar offense in check in San Francisco. With the top seed in the AFC at stake and Lamar Jackson playing some of his best ball of the season, Baltimore gets it done at home and gives its top players three weeks of rest before the divisional round begins.”
|Tim Schwartz
|Ravens 35, Dolphins 24 “The Ravens aren’t messing around anymore, having won nine of their past 10. Those late-game collapses earlier in the season (which really dates to their epic fall the last time they faced Miami in September 2022) seem like a thing of the past as they have found their winning formula. The Dolphins pose many challenges but are also banged up — neither of their star receivers, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, are 100% — and their defense isn’t anything special. Baltimore does not want to go into the regular-season finale against Pittsburgh needing a win to lock up the No. 1 seed or even potentially the AFC North. The Ravens are a well-oiled machine right now without any major weakness, and that won’t change Sunday.”
USA TODAY
NFL.com
|Ravens 24, Dolphins 20 “While looking for signs Baltimore might be vulnerable, I instead came away with a greater appreciation for the Ravens' ability to succeed in nearly any kind of circumstance this season. They've won on the road, at home, against good teams, against bad teams, by huge margins and narrow ones. Miami has not shown that kind of resilience yet. The Dolphins could push Baltimore, but the Ravens will not flinch, not with a chance to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC.”
NFL NETWORK
SPORTING NEWS
|Vinnie Iyer
|Ravens 27, Dolphins 20 “The Ravens' pass defense is incredible with its combination of deep pass rush and active secondary playmakers. Miami's offensive line will take some hits here and Tua Tagovailoa also will be down Jaylen Waddle to limit the coverage burden on Baltimore. The Dolphins can run to stay in the game early but the Ravens will eventually get to tee off on Tua.”
CBS SPORTS
|Pete Prisco
|Ravens 28, Dolphins 27 “This is the game of the week and could decide the top seed in the AFC and the MVP between Tua Tagovailoa and Lamar Jackson. The Ravens have blown out a bunch of good teams, but that won't be the case here. Miami will hang around in this one, but I think in the end the Ravens defense will be the difference with a late stop.”
|John Breech
|Ravens 30, Dolphins 23 “When the weather gets cold, I generally pick substance over style, so I feel like that means I have to take the Ravens here. Also, the Dolphins likely won't have Jaylen Waddle (ankle), which definitely hurts when you're going up against one of the NFL's best defenses.”
PRO FOOTBALL TALK
|Mike Florio
|Ravens 28, Dolphins 24 “The Ravens will kick the sh— … never mind. It will be a close, hard-fought battle between two great teams. Someone has to win. Unless they tie.”
|Chris Simms
|Ravens 24, Dolphins 20 “The Ravens are kinda hitting on all cylinders. And with it being at home, [the Ravens] a little fearful of what the Dolphins did to them last year coming back and beating them, I think the Dolphins will have the Ravens’ full attention.”
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
