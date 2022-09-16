Pundit Picks: Expect a Nailbiter in Ravens vs. Dolphins

Sep 16, 2022 at 09:35 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

ESPN

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Stephania Bell
Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Jeremy Fowler
Dominique Foxworth
Dan Graziano
Jason Reid
Laura Rutledge
Seth Wickersham
Damien Woody

BALTIMORE SUN

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Childs Walker
Ravens 24, Dolphins 20 “This is the Ravens’ first real test of 2022, against a team that gave them fits in November. The Dolphins will attack from every angle at the line of scrimmage and dare [Lamar] Jackson to beat them over the top. Meanwhile, they’ll count on [Tyreek] Hill and [Jaylen] Waddle to run wild against a revamped Baltimore secondary. This would be an easier call if the Ravens had all their key players, but Jackson will hit on enough downfield throws to pull them through at home.”
Jonas Shaffer
Dolphins 20, Ravens 17 “Tua Tagovailoa’s lackluster arm strength shouldn’t be disqualifying here. Jared Goff and Ben Roethlisberger don’t have cannons, and they fared surprisingly well against the Ravens last season. And if the Ravens’ tackling issues on defense linger, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle should run wild. On offense, the Ravens have to prove they can handle not only heavy-pressure looks, but also an elite defensive front.”
Ryan McFadden
Ravens 24, Dolphins 20 “The Dolphins’ defense gave the Ravens problems last year, and I expect Miami to do the same Sunday. However, the Ravens’ pass rush and revamped secondary will be able to contain Miami’s offense, and Lamar Jackson will make enough timely plays to lead Baltimore to a 2-0 start.”
C.J. Doon
Ravens 23, Dolphins 20 “The Lamar Jackson that was blitzed into oblivion against Miami last season is not this year’s Lamar Jackson. The star quarterback’s average depth of target was 13.1 yards in Week 1, according to Football Outsiders, the highest in the NFL. The Dolphins’ secondary is still formidable without cornerback Byron Jones, but I’m betting on Jackson and Co. to get the better of Miami’s defense this time around.”
Tim Schwartz
Ravens 24, Dolphins 23 “The key for me is how the Ravens plan to slow down the Dolphins’ wide receiver duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, especially if Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey doesn’t suit up. This would be a good time to see Marcus Peters back and ready to go.”

USA TODAY

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Jarrett Bell
Ravens 27, Dolphins 22
Nate Davis
Ravens 23, Dolphins 20
Safid Deen
Ravens 30, Dolphins 23
Tyler Dragon
Ravens 24, Dolphins 20
Parker Gabriel
Ravens 28, Dolphins 24
Mike Jones
Ravens 28, Dolphins 25
Lorenzo Reyes
Ravens 26, Dolphins 21

NFL.com

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Gregg Rosenthal
Ravens 24, Dolphins 17 “How Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' staff handle the Dolphins' blitzes will be a great litmus test after these teams' Week 10 meeting last season, when Miami exposed a hole in the Ravens' passing game that wasn't (presumably) plugged until the offseason. Baltimore tried more runs under center last week, without great success, but I'll take Lamar over Tua Tagovailoa if both offenses are in one-dimensional, figuring-it-out mode.”

NFL Network

Table inside Article
PunditProjected WinnerCommentary
Adam Rank
Ravens 26, Dolphins 25
Colleen Wolfe
Dolphins 23, Ravens 20
Marcas Grant
Ravens 24, Dolphins 23
Maurice Jones-Drew
Dolphins 27, Ravens 24
Daniel Jeremiah
Ravens 24, Dolphins 21
Nick Shook
Ravens 23, Dolphins 17
Marc Sessler
Dolphins 24, Ravens 20
Kevin Patra
Ravens 22, Dolphins 20
Grant Gordon
Ravens 33, Dolphins 27
Eric Edholm
Ravens 27, Dolphins 21

SPORTING NEWS

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Vinnie Iyer
Ravens 23, Dolphins 17 “Lamar Jackson has had one awesome game against his hometown team from Miami to launch his MVP campaign in 2019. Last season, he turned in a clunker on Thursday night. This time, the Dolphins come to Baltimore with Tua Tagovailoa healthy in a new-look offense to face a daunting overall defense. Expect a grinding, physical game where the running of Jackson and former Dolphin Kenyan Drake are a key factor, while the Ravens' loaded secondary contains Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle."

CBS SPORTS

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Pete Prisco
Ravens 27, Dolphins 20 “The Dolphins and Ravens both won in impressive fashion last week, but now Miami goes on the road for the first time. The Dolphins dominated the Ravens last year at home, but this will be different. The Ravens and Lamar Jackson get the best of the Dolphins."
Will Brinson
Ravens 28, Dolphins 14 “TuAnon makes me scared to knock Miami, but two key plays for the Dolphins (strip sack by the goal line, the fourth-and-7 touchdown pass before half) completely flipped the Week 1 game against the Patriots. Baltimore poses a much stiffer test and the Ravens looked explosive after a sluggish first-half start.”
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Ravens 26, Dolphins 23 “I've decided I'm giving a slight edge to the Ravens because it's their home opener. Not only is Lamar Jackson undefeated in home openers (3-0), but the Ravens have won six straight dating back to 2016.”
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

PRO FOOTBALL TALK

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Michael David Smith
Ravens 28, Dolphins 14 “Both teams looked good in Week One, but I’m more sold on Lamar Jackson having a big year than I am on Tua Tagovailoa. I like the Ravens to win this one comfortably.”
Mike Florio
Ravens 24, Dolphins 20 “Last year, the Dolphins flummoxed the Ravens offense by crowding the line. The Ravens will be ready for it this time.”
Chris Simms
Ravens 20, Dolphins 17 “I was going to go, ‘I might pick the Dolphins in an upset,’ but the fact that it’s in Baltimore, home opener, the way that they lost to them last year … I think the Ravens win a close one.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Albert Breer
Connor Orr
Gary Gramling
John Pluym
Mitch Goldich

FANSIDED

Table inside Article
PUNDITPROJECTED WINNERCOMMENTARY
Matt Vederame
Ravens 31, Dolphins 19 “The Ravens and Dolphins both looked good in Week 1. Baltimore is the more complete team, at home. Tua Tagovailoa will need to have a great game to crack the Ravens’ defense.”

