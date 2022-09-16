Pundit Picks: Expect a Nailbiter in Ravens vs. Dolphins

Childs Walker Ravens 24, Dolphins 20 “This is the Ravens’ first real test of 2022, against a team that gave them fits in November. The Dolphins will attack from every angle at the line of scrimmage and dare [Lamar] Jackson to beat them over the top. Meanwhile, they’ll count on [Tyreek] Hill and [Jaylen] Waddle to run wild against a revamped Baltimore secondary. This would be an easier call if the Ravens had all their key players, but Jackson will hit on enough downfield throws to pull them through at home.”

Jonas Shaffer Dolphins 20, Ravens 17 “Tua Tagovailoa’s lackluster arm strength shouldn’t be disqualifying here. Jared Goff and Ben Roethlisberger don’t have cannons, and they fared surprisingly well against the Ravens last season. And if the Ravens’ tackling issues on defense linger, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle should run wild. On offense, the Ravens have to prove they can handle not only heavy-pressure looks, but also an elite defensive front.”

Ryan McFadden Ravens 24, Dolphins 20 “The Dolphins’ defense gave the Ravens problems last year, and I expect Miami to do the same Sunday. However, the Ravens’ pass rush and revamped secondary will be able to contain Miami’s offense, and Lamar Jackson will make enough timely plays to lead Baltimore to a 2-0 start.”

C.J. Doon Ravens 23, Dolphins 20 “The Lamar Jackson that was blitzed into oblivion against Miami last season is not this year’s Lamar Jackson. The star quarterback’s average depth of target was 13.1 yards in Week 1, according to Football Outsiders, the highest in the NFL. The Dolphins’ secondary is still formidable without cornerback Byron Jones, but I’m betting on Jackson and Co. to get the better of Miami’s defense this time around.”