Ravens' Dominant Defensive Effort Shuts Down Derrick Henry

The Ravens' front seven won the physical battle up front that left Henry with no room to run. Defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams were out with injuries when Baltimore lost to Tennessee in Week 11, but they were back in the lineup, and their presence was felt.

"He's the king. He's a beast – 2,000 yards," Campbell said. "But today, he wasn't going to run the ball."

Henry didn't hesitate to credit Baltimore's defense after the game.

"They executed their plan," Henry said. "All the credit goes to those guys, you know, of stopping the run. The last two times we had success and they had a plan to make sure we didn't have success, and that's what they did. Credit goes to those guys. They did a great job today for them to be able to win the game."

This was a group effort, which is necessary to stop Henry. Wolfe tied for the team lead with six tackles and manhandled whomever Tennessee tried to block him with. Veteran outside linebacker Pernell McPhee also had six tackles, as he and Matthew Judon did a super job setting the edges and denying Henry the option to bounce his runs outside.

When the Ravens acquired Campbell and Wolfe in the offseason, re-signed McPhee, and drafted inside linebackers Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison, it was done with games like this in mind. The Ravens wanted their defense to be faster and more physical, to better deal with the league's most physical runners like Henry and Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns, who have hurt Baltimore in the past.