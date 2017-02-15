Ravens Donate To Help Restore Free After-School Bus Rides

Feb 15, 2017 at 04:40 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

15_MTANoJoe_news.jpg


The Ravens and Under Armour have teamed up once again to help Baltimore.

The two donated a combined $75,000 to the Maryland Transit Authority to restore free after-school bus rides for Baltimore public school students for the rest of this school year. The Ravens donated $25,000 and Under Armour gave $50,000.

When added to the $26,000 raised by families, including in a city council bake sale, the donations will allow students to ride anywhere for free on the MTA buses until 8 p.m. Late last year, the hours were cut back to 6 p.m. as part of a new fare card, The Baltimore Sun reported.

The limited bus hours made travel difficult, or impossible, for students going to outside after-school programs and volunteer work. Students were stranded when they tried to return from such beneficial programs, leading to some quitting.

"The extracurricular activities for school children in Baltimore City are very important – not only athletic activities, but also non-athletic activities," Ravens President Dick Cass said.

"We support a number of after-school programs in Baltimore City. Some children have had to forgo going to these because the bus service was going to end at 6 o'clock."

Among the many programs the Ravens work with are Bridges Baltimore, Reading Partners, Playworks and Sister's Circle, which work with students in Baltimore City both during and after school. The Ravens support the Judy Centers in Baltimore City, Boys and Girls Clubs, the Baltimore Cirriculum Project and more through their PLAY 60 grant.

Cass said the Ravens will re-evaluate the situation again next year when deciding whether they need to help the Baltimore City Public School system more.

This isn't the first time the Ravens and Under Armour have provided funding for Baltimore community projects.

The Ravens donated $1 million to the Under Armour House on Fayette Street, which opened with Living Classrooms this past fall. The two teamed up to donate brand new UA uniforms to all Baltimore City high school varsity football and girls varsity basketball teams in 2014. For the past five years, the Ravens and Under Armour have provided youth football equipment and apparel grants to local teams.

"We like to do things with Under Armour," Cass said. "We're both committed to the city of Baltimore. I think we'll see more projects going forward where we get together with Under Armour."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: What's the Biggest Offseason Priority?

What's the plan for the offensive line? Who is the most important free agent to re-sign? What can be done to prevent so many injuries next year?
news

Marquise Brown Reflects on His 1,000-Yard Season

Baltimore Ravens WR Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown hit a landmark goal but had a tough final stretch to the season.
news

Ravens Sign Eight Players to Reserve/Future Deals

Baltimore started the process of building the 2022 roster the day after their 2021 season ended.
news

Lamar Jackson Says Bone Bruise Ended His Season; No Update on Contract Talks

The Ravens quarterback tried to get back on the field, but he was shut down when he was limping badly in practice.
news

What Mink Thinks: Don't Forget the 'Should'ves' When Lamenting the 'Could'ves'

There's pain knowing the Ravens could have made the playoffs. But they really shouldn't have.
news

What the Steelers Said After Beating Ravens to Reach Playoffs

Head Coach Mike Tomlin talks about the mood in the locker room. Ben Roethlisberger discusses how special it is to win in Baltimore.
news

Ravens' 2022 NFL Draft Position Is Set; Loaded With Picks

Baltimore will have its highest pick since 2016 and a large haul of selections overall.
news

Ben Roethlisberger Terminates Ravens' Season With Late Comeback

The Ravens have seen this story before as Ben Roethlisberger led a late-game comeback and won in overtime for the Steelers.
news

Here Are the Ravens' 2022 Opponents

The Ravens will face the entire AFC East and NFC South next season, as well as an NFC East team on the road.
news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Break Out Uniform Combo for the First Time in Final Week

Baltimore will wear its black jersey and white pants for the Week 18 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Tony Jefferson Elevated to 53-Man Roster, More Steelers Return From COVID List

The Ravens activated OT Jaryd Jones-Smith, NT Isaiah Mack and TE Tony Poljan from the practice squad for the Steelers game.
news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 18

The Ravens need an upset win from the Jaguars and victories by the Patriots and Raiders.
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising