Mailbag: Could the Ravens Draft a Top Edge Rusher?

Downing: I don't think the Ravens are done adding to their receiver room. Beckham is on a one-year contract, and while the Ravens indicated they hope to do a long-term deal with him eventually, he's only guaranteed to be in Baltimore for one season at this point. Rashod Bateman is also coming off significant foot surgery. All reports on his recovery have been positive, but he still needs to get back on the field and show he's fully recovered from the Lisfranc injury. With those points in mind, I think the Ravens could benefit from adding another piece to room, whether that's through a trade or the draft.

There has been lots of buzz about the possibility of DeAndre Hopkins coming to Baltimore, and it sounds like that is still a possibility. However, I'd point to the draft as the most likely place to add a receiver. The Ravens have indicated that they like this receiver group, and they could have a chance to get the second or third receiver off the board with pick No. 22. The draft has quality depth at receiver throughout the first few rounds. Adding a receiver in the draft would give the Ravens some depth in the short-term, and potentially someone to step into a big-time role starting next season. The addition of Beckham was great for this team, but receiver is such a premium position that I expect the Ravens to add at least one more with their draft capital.