Late for Work: Daniel Jeremiah Changes to Another Cornerback in Final Mock Draft 

Jeremiah has another cornerback who is often mocked to the Ravens, Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry, being taken at No. 29 by the Detroit Lions.

Many mock drafts have had the Ravens taking an offensive lineman such as Georgia's Amarius Mims and Oklahoma's Tyler Guyton at No. 30, but Jeremiah has them both off the board within the top 20 picks.

Local Pundits Praise Rashod Bateman Contract Extension

The Ravens made a noteworthy pre-draft move yesterday by reaching a contract extension with 2021 first-round wide receiver Rashod Bateman, keeping him under contract through the 2026 season.

Here's a look at what local pundits said about the deal to keep Bateman in Baltimore:

The Baltimore Sun's Childs Walker: "A skeptic might look at Bateman's production through three seasons and say there's no way he merits an extension. An optimist would counter that he has flashed plenty of talent for getting open downfield and that the interruptions to his career have been beyond his control. The bottom line is it's a reasonable bet on a pass catcher with so much upside. On a human level, it's cool to see the Ravens show faith in a guy who has done his best to stand tall through maddening injuries and personal anguish. Bateman is in line to start and be Lamar Jackson's top deep target this season. This is his time."

The Baltimore Sun’s C.J. Doon: "I was wondering whether the Ravens would trade Bateman during the draft, let alone pick up his fifth-year option before the May 2 deadline, so this is pretty surprising to me. That said, it makes a ton of sense. Bateman's stats haven't been what many expected since he was drafted in the first round in 2021, but his underlying numbers and performance on film suggest better days are ahead. … The Ravens are betting he'll ascend, and that's probably a smart bet. And given the exploding wide receiver market (Amon-Ra St. Brown just got $120 million over four years with $77 million guaranteed from the Detroit Lions), signing a young player to a reasonable deal is prudent team building."

The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer: "I think it's good business all around, but probably more favorably to the Ravens just because they didn't have a wide receiver besides Zay Flowers signed beyond this year. So now you have the possibility of Zay and Rashod Bateman being together as a partnership through 2026, which has got to be really exciting if you believe in those guys' potential."

Baltimore Beatdown’s Joshua Reed: "This is excellent and savvy move by the Ravens and General Manager Eric DeCosta to lock up one of their top receivers for the additional two years on what could look like a bargain of a deal of he stays healthy and balls out the way they hope and know he is capable of. While injuries have prevented Bateman from popping in the way he looked destined to do after he made his delayed debut as a rookie and before suffering a lisfranc foot injury in the first half of the 2022 season, he has still flashed playmaking potential when he's been on the field and his tape shows that he is consistently getting open and creating gaping amounts of separation. … The Ravens might just have the most uncoverable duo in the league for the foreseeable future with Bateman and Zay Flowers who established himself as the No. 1 receiver in the offense as rookie last year."

Russell Street Report’s Rob Shields: "We have yet to hear the contract details, but I love this move. … I think Bateman has a chance to really break out and with the way WR are getting (wrongly) paid, I think this deal is likely to be team friendly and has a chance to really pay off. There was no way they weren't picking up the option, and they likely lowered the cap hit in that fifth season as a result."