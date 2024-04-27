Late for Work: Mel Kiper Jr. Lists Ravens Among Winners of Day 2 of the Draft

Ravens Got 'Outstanding Athlete' in Rosengarten

Here's what pundits are saying about the Rosengarten selection:

Trapasso: "Grade: A-. Quick-setting OT with the athletic chops to get in the face of EDGEs in a hurry. Has to clean up footwork on pulls but has the natural gifts to eventually excel there. Plays very aggressively, which leads to some off-balanced reps. Has to get a touch stronger. I like the OL investment."

CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson: "Grade: A-. I think sometimes we count the two plays he struggled in the finals against Michigan against him. I think overall he's surprisingly athletic and probably a better player than maybe we give him credit for."

The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner: "Grade: B+. An outstanding athlete (who played opposite Troy Fautanu in college), Rosengarten's more of a traits-based project right now than a finished product — but his speed and footwork make him an intriguing, interchangeable tackle. He needs to get stronger and become more consistent with his technique, but he's a versatile piece in an area where Baltimore had to get better."

The 33rd Team’s Ian Valentino: "Grade: B+. Roger Rosengarten's process isn't always pretty, but he's effective. His technique hasn't caught up to his athleticism just yet. Baltimore seems always to maximize guys, though, so this will likely end with him finding his ceiling."

Verderame: "Grade: B-. After trading right tackle Morgan Moses to the Jets this offseason, Baltimore had to backfill the position while getting younger. General Manager Eric DeCosta did just that with Rosengarten, who comes to the NFL at 6'5" and 308 pounds."

Iyer: "Grade: B-. Rosengarten is somewhat raw and that made him a reach here because he's more of a project second-rounder, but his athletic, aggressive blocking style could push him into a starting role in time."

Hensley: "The Ravens were able to find their starting right tackle because of a fortuitous second round. With only two offensive tackles selected in 29 picks on Friday night, Baltimore was able to get one of the best and mobile right tackles in this draft. Rosengarten ran the 40-yard dash in 4.92 seconds, the fastest speed of any offensive lineman at this year's NFL combine and the fastest by any 300-pounder regardless of position at the combine. A two-year starter, he is the favorite to fill the void left by Morgan Moses, who was traded to the New York Jets this offseason."

Edholm: "The Ravens really needed some OL help, and here it is. Rosengarten was a standout in Ryan Grubb's quick-strike offensive system and is an above-average athlete for the position, possessing the footwork to match talented rushers. Rosengarten played the right side, which was Michael Penix Jr.'s blind side, but previously played left tackle and could do the same in the NFL."

Baltimore Beatdown’s Joshua Reed: "Not only did patience pay off for the Ravens and General Manager Eric DeCosta yet again with the No. 62 pick but they actually had their pick of high-quality prospects at their biggest position of need with BYU's Kingsley Suamataia also available. I'm not surprised in the slightest by their choice of Rosengarten, who is more ready to play immediately of the two and is a better athlete than given credit for. What another great value pick where they landed a prospect who was generating some late first-round buzz after an impressive showing at the Combine with his athletic testing in the bottom of the second."