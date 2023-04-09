Defensive Line, Pass Rush Could Be Targeted Later in Draft

It won't be a surprise if the Ravens select a wide receiver or cornerback with the 22nd pick in the draft.

However, what other positions will they address? Baltimore has just five picks in this year's draft – No. 22, No. 86 (third round), No. 124 (fourth round), No. 157 (fifth round) and No. 199 (sixth round). Here are some defensive linemen and pass rushers the Ravens may target on Day 2 or 3 of the draft:

Defensive Line

Calais Campbell's departure to Atlanta in free agency changes the look of Baltimore's defensive line. Campbell had 36 tackles, 14 quarterback hits and 5.5 sacks last season, and his leadership as one of the team's most respected voices will be missed.

The Ravens have a solid group of young defensive linemen that includes Justin Madubuike, Travis Jones and Broderick Washington, along with veterans Michael Pierce and Brent Urban. However, General Manager Eric DeCosta said drafting a defensive lineman was a possibility.

"There's no doubt," DeCosta said. "I mean, we like the group we have now. They've played well. They played well last year, I think they'll continue to play well. But we've also got to look at it from short-term [and] long-term, what the position is going to look like – the strength of the draft class.