Defensive Line, Pass Rush Could Be Targeted Later in Draft

Apr 09, 2023 at 08:54 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

040923-Draft-Presser
Dave Heringer/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Left: HC John Harbaugh, Center: GM Eric DeCosta, Right: DOPP Joe Hortiz

It won't be a surprise if the Ravens select a wide receiver or cornerback with the 22nd pick in the draft.

However, what other positions will they address? Baltimore has just five picks in this year's draft – No. 22, No. 86 (third round), No. 124 (fourth round), No. 157 (fifth round) and No. 199 (sixth round). Here are some defensive linemen and pass rushers the Ravens may target on Day 2 or 3 of the draft:

Defensive Line

Calais Campbell's departure to Atlanta in free agency changes the look of Baltimore's defensive line. Campbell had 36 tackles, 14 quarterback hits and 5.5 sacks last season, and his leadership as one of the team's most respected voices will be missed.

The Ravens have a solid group of young defensive linemen that includes Justin Madubuike, Travis Jones and Broderick Washington, along with veterans Michael Pierce and Brent Urban. However, General Manager Eric DeCosta said drafting a defensive lineman was a possibility.

"There's no doubt," DeCosta said. "I mean, we like the group we have now. They've played well. They played well last year, I think they'll continue to play well. But we've also got to look at it from short-term [and] long-term, what the position is going to look like – the strength of the draft class.

"We think there are guys in the first three, four rounds that can come in and play well. And we've been fortunate; we've taken some mid-round guys in the last few years, the last four years, that have played well for us, [so] we're excited about that. Justin is a talented player. He's playing his best football. Broderick [is] a guy that's maximized his ability, one of the hardest workers we have on the team. He plays multiple spots. Travis is another guy. Already, he's here every day, I think, working out. We're excited about those guys. But it takes more than three or four guys to play and to win in the NFL. So, of course, we'll look at it."

Possible Day 2 and Day 3 defensive tackle prospects according to ESPN.com include Keondre Coburn of Texas; Colby Wooden (Auburn); Zacch Pickens (South Carolina); Jaqeulin Roy (LSU); and Nesta Jade Silvera (Arizona State).

Edge Rushers

The Ravens hope that young outside linebackers Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo blossom next year to join Tyus Bowser in the rotation. However, Justin Houston remains unsigned after leading the Ravens with 9.5 sacks last year, and the Ravens could be in the market for a pass rusher in the draft, perhaps earlier than most people expect.

In his four-round mock draft, Chad Reuter of NFL.com has the Ravens taking a surprising choice in Round 1 – edge rusher Myles Murphy from Clemson.

"Murphy worked out for teams this week, showing he's moved past the hamstring issue that kept him from participating at the NFL Scouting Combine," Reuter wrote. "He compares favorably to Bud Dupree, who also went 22nd overall (to the Steelers in 2015)."

The odds are against the Ravens taking an edge rusher in the first round, but DeCosta wouldn't totally rule it out.

"Well, if Will Anderson Jr. is there, we're probably going to take him," joked DeCosta, referring to the Alabama edge rusher who is likely to be the first defensive player selected in the draft. "I would never want to say, 'No,' and then we take a guy. It just depends on the player [and] how good we think the player is going to be. If we think the player can be Terrell Suggs or Lawrence Taylor, we'll probably take the guy."

If the Ravens take an edge rusher in Round 3 or later, potential targets include Tavius Robinson (Mississippi), Andre Carter II (Army), Nick Herbig (Wisconsin), Yasir Abdullah (Louisville) and Thomas Incoom (Central Michigan).

Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz said there's a wide variety of talented outside linebackers to choose from.

"There are guys who can play in space and do more of the dropping and then certainly the edge setters and the pass rushers," Hortiz said. "Corners [are] another one. It's a good, deep class of corners. I think we'll be able to find some Day 3 prospects at those positions."

Related Content

news

50 Words or Less: Jordan Addison Would Give Ravens Additional Playmaker

If the Ravens draft Joey Porter Jr., will Joey Porter Sr. wear Ravens gear? Even if the Ravens trade down, expect them to take a wide receiver or cornerback with their first pick.

news

Ravens Have Aligned Their Draft Approach With New Offensive Coordinator

The arrival of new offensive coordinator Todd Monken is influencing how the Ravens are approaching the draft.

news

Late for Work 4/7: Quentin Johnston Would Be 'Explosive Threat' in Monken Offense

NFL.com's Adam Rank shares what he thinks the Ravens should do in Round 1. Day 2 and Day 3 prospects the Ravens could be interested in.

news

Mock Draft Roundup 11.0: Quentin Johnston Remains Favorite, Several New Names Appear

A pass rusher and tight end from Georgia are mocked to the Ravens, as well a defensive tackle from Clemson.

news

Late for Work 4/6: A Round 1 Trade Back Is 'Probably the Best-Case Scenario' for the Ravens

Jameis Winston praises Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken. TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston is reportedly visiting the Ravens. The latest mock draft sees Ravens going edge rusher in Round 1.

news

Eric DeCosta Wants to Acquire More Draft Picks

With five picks in the 2023 draft, General Manager Eric DeCosta is willing to trade for more if the right opportunity presents itself.

news

Ravens Decision Makers Break Down Wide Receivers in Draft

General Manager Eric DeCosta, Head Coach John Harbaugh and Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz shared their thoughts on several wide receivers the Ravens may target in the draft.

news

Late for Work 4/4: Ravens Reportedly Offer Odell Beckham Jr. Contract, But Are They His Top Choice?

Which quarterback prospects could interest Ravens? Who do Ravens fans want the team to draft in the first round?

news

Late for Work 4/3: Darius Slay Was 'This Close' To Becoming a Raven

Coaching intel mock draft sees Ravens draft a Maryland cornerback, and shares info on numerous prospects from NCAA coaches. Former Ravens Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman sits down with The 33rd Team to talk past, present and future.

news

Mock Draft Roundup 10.0: Maryland's Deonte Banks Stays Among Likely Choices

Wide receivers and cornerbacks continue to dominate the Ravens' choices in mock drafts.

news

Mock Draft Roundup 9.0: Joey Porter Jr., Zay Flowers Gain Momentum for Ravens

Penn State cornerback Joey Jr. and Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers remain popular picks for the Ravens among pundits mocking the draft.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising