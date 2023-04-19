Draft Film Review: Cornerbacks

Deonte Banks grew up just north of Baltimore in Edgewood, and played his college football just south in College Park, so you can see his geography and his play style as an easy transition to Baltimore. Banks was tested in a variety of coverages and showed versatility in what he was asked to do. He has the size, athleticism and strength to be a press cover CB and shows the speed and instincts to play in zone. Banks will look to round out his consistency with his technique at the next level, but there's a ton of potential with his raw physical gifts.