Draft Film Review: Defensive Linemen

The injuries, and his recovery from a kidney infection, limited Bresee's snaps at Clemson, but what he puts on film is high level ability as a pass rusher. The Ravens are going to be in search of an inside-outside defensive lineman to replace Campbell and Breese, while a different style player than Campbell, makes sense in filling that role. He can provide some edge setting as a five-technique in the run game but has the upside of being able to slide inside to the three-technique in odd fronts to rush the passer with good size, strength and athleticism.