Ravens Draft Tracker

Round 1 - Pick 27 (27th) - JIMMY SMITH - CB, Colorado

Round 2 - Pick 26 (58th) - TORREY SMITH - WR, Maryland

Round 3 - Pick 21 (85th) - JAH REID - OT, Central Florida

Vitals: 6-foot-7, 327 pounds

Vitals: 6-foot-7, 327 pounds

Overview: Reid's a physically gifted prospect who needs some technical refinement and to improve his recognition skills but has a chance to become a starter down the line. Good pass blocker who uses his size well, forcing rushers wide past the pocket. Has pretty good feet and flashes the ability to slide back inside and get to the second level to pick off linebackers. Main issue is he plays high. Doesn't jar defenders off the ball and can be knocked backwards by the bull rush. Has proven to be very durable and has a solid work-ethic. Reid's a potential Day 2 pick with upside.

Ravens Trade Up 5 Spots, Take OT Jah Reid

Reid To Compete at RT ‘Right Out of Gate’ WATCH:

Presser: Newsome Talks About How Reid Could Fit Into O-Line

Round 4 - Pick 26 (123rd) - TANDON DOSS - WR, Indiana

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 200 pounds

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 200 pounds

Overview: NFL.com Overview: Doss has the size and speed measurables, hands, savvy, and mentality to develop into a starting NFL wide receiver and potentially a go-to guy. Gets open underneath with polished route-running and good quickness. Eats up cushions in a hurry with elite burst off the line, has the straight-lined speed to get vertical, and the ball skills to track the football. Can make some plays in space. Very willing and productive over the middle and can catch the ball in a crowd. Hard-working, mature player who lets his play on the field do his talking. Doss is an early second round prospect.

Round 4: Ravens Select WR Tandon Doss LISTEN:Conference Call: Tandon Doss Describes His Play

Round 5 - Pick 33 (164th) (compensatory) - CHYKIE BROWN - CB, Texas

Vitals: 5-foot-11, 190 pounds

Vitals: 5-foot-11, 190 pounds

Overview: Brown is a well built cornerback with great speed, but he is a liability in run support. He can run with anybody on vertical routes and quickly closes when the ball is in the air. However, he lacks the hip fluidity to mirror shiftier wide receivers and he will not be a lock down corner at the next level. He misses a lot of tackles by diving at ball carriers and is pushed around by wide receivers and loses contain too often in run support. Brown's top end speed is alluring, but his limitations as a tackler make him a later round pick.

Round 5: Ravens Take DB Brown, DL McPhee WATCH:NFL Network: 2011 Draft Profile - CB Chykie Brown, Texas

Round 5 - Pick 34 (165th) (compensatory) - PERNELL McPHEE - DE, Mississippi St.

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 278 pounds

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 278 pounds

Overview: McPhee brings a hard-working, run-stopping presence and can fit in both the 4-3 or 3-4 defensive fronts. Holds his ground but can struggle to get off blocks. When he disengages, makes plays at him and in pursuit on the backside. Can get to the quarterback with a no-nonsense, straight-lined bull rush approach, but isn't going to beat NFL offensive tackles with speed and burst. Durable, tough and relentless but limited by his lack of explosive athleticism. McPhee could become a starter during his career and likely comes off the board in the mid rounds.

Round 5: Ravens Take DB Brown, DL McPhee

Round 6 - Pick 15 (180th) (from St. Louis) - TYROD TAYLOR - QB, Virginia Tech

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 217 pounds

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 217 pounds

Overview: Taylor is a hard working kid that has improved every year, but it is unclear if he can play quarterback at the next level. He has a quick release and a strong arm, but he is somewhat erratic as a passer. He also does not show the consistent sound decision making to be an efficient quarterback. His greatest asset is his athleticism and he should be able to contribute immediately as a running back, receiver or return man. A terrific senior season, where he completed nearly 60% of his passes, has helped his draft stock and he could sneak into the third round.

Conference Call: T. Taylor Says He's The Most Dynamic QB In Draft

Round 7 - Pick 23 (225th) (from Philadelphia) - ANTHONY ALLEN - RB, Georgia Tech