Ravens Draft Tracker

Apr 28, 2011 at 07:07 PM
ad919453e906491d87d9fc8f40034088.jpg


0366499b341244b38e097bb0afebf216.jpg

Round 1 - Pick 27 (27th) - JIMMY SMITH - CB, Colorado

 
0fded1d0d272488fba9c0042ec6a1bc0.jpg

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 211 pounds
2010 Stats: 70 tackles, 5 PBU, 1 FR
Overview: Smith was widely-regarded as a top-10 talent because of his elite size (6-foot-2) and speed (in the low 4.4s). His character concerns dropped him down the board, but Smith hasn't had any transgressions over the past two years and the Ravens are confident with his heart and maturity. Smith didn't have an interception last season because teams rarely threw in his direction. Due to his size and speed, he's adept in press coverage and is a solid tackler against the run.

READ:Ravens Slip to No. 27; Select CB Jimmy Smith
Smith The Perfect Ravens Corner
Ravens Confident In Smith’s Character
Torrey Smith Sticks Up for Jimmy Smith

WATCH:NFL Network: Ravens Pick Jimmy Smith No. 27
.com Exclusive: Inside the Ravens War Room: Jimmy Smith
Presser: Newsome Talks About J. Smith, Potential Trade
NFL Network: 2011 Draft Profile - CB Jimmy Smith, Colorado
NFL Network: First Draft: Jimmy Smith
.com Exclusive: Jimmy Smith Arrives in Baltimore
Presser: J. Smith, T. Smith Both Excited To Be Ravens

Round 2 - Pick 26 (58th) - TORREY SMITH - WR, Maryland

 
be3113c2b06c4ed39974ce59fc82ebb7.jpg

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 204 pounds
Overview: Smith has big-play speed and enough size to develop into a starting NFL receiver who can stretch a defense. Shows great burst off the line and the top-end speed to consistently get behind the secondary but is susceptible to press coverage and is still improving his ability to make over-the-shoulder grabs and come down with jump balls. Not a refined underneath route-runner. Loses speed in transition and doesn't have a real natural feel for finding creases in zones. Has leadership qualities, is a hard-worker, and is a physical run blocker. Smith's speed, upside and mentality make him an early second round prospect.

READ:Ravens Select WR Torrey Smith at No. 58
Smith Brings Added Dimension To WR Corps
Ravens Split On If T. Smith Would Fall
Torrey Smith Sticks Up For Jimmy Smith

WATCH:NFL Network: Ravens Pick Torrey Smith No. 58
Presser: Newsome, Front Office On How T. Smith Changes Offense
Presser: J. Smith, T. Smith Both Excited To Be Ravens
.com Exclusive: T. Smith Talks About Reaction When Ravens Called
NFL Network: 2011 Draft Profile - WR Torrey Smith, Maryland

LISTEN:
Conference Call: T. Smith Had A Good Feeling About Ravens Before Draft

Round 3 - Pick 21 (85th) - JAH REID - OT, Central Florida

 
0877df5239744850abccea8e9091629d.jpg

Vitals: 6-foot-7, 327 pounds
Overview: Reid's a physically gifted prospect who needs some technical refinement and to improve his recognition skills but has a chance to become a starter down the line. Good pass blocker who uses his size well, forcing rushers wide past the pocket. Has pretty good feet and flashes the ability to slide back inside and get to the second level to pick off linebackers. Main issue is he plays high. Doesn't jar defenders off the ball and can be knocked backwards by the bull rush. Has proven to be very durable and has a solid work-ethic. Reid's a potential Day 2 pick with upside.

READ:
Ravens Trade Up 5 Spots, Take OT Jah Reid
Reid To Compete at RT ‘Right Out of Gate’

WATCH:
Presser: Newsome Talks About How Reid Could Fit Into O-Line

Round 4 - Pick 26 (123rd) - TANDON DOSS - WR, Indiana

 
aaa17774a15d47b8bdebab68ca93d7e9.jpg

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 200 pounds
Overview: NFL.com Overview: Doss has the size and speed measurables, hands, savvy, and mentality to develop into a starting NFL wide receiver and potentially a go-to guy. Gets open underneath with polished route-running and good quickness. Eats up cushions in a hurry with elite burst off the line, has the straight-lined speed to get vertical, and the ball skills to track the football. Can make some plays in space. Very willing and productive over the middle and can catch the ball in a crowd. Hard-working, mature player who lets his play on the field do his talking. Doss is an early second round prospect.

READ:
Round 4: Ravens Select WR Tandon Doss

LISTEN:Conference Call: Tandon Doss Describes His Play

Round 5 - Pick 33 (164th) (compensatory) - CHYKIE BROWN - CB, Texas

 
2dcbc3174c5f4c3ea3d2eb94a39d31be.jpg

Vitals: 5-foot-11, 190 pounds
Overview: Brown is a well built cornerback with great speed, but he is a liability in run support. He can run with anybody on vertical routes and quickly closes when the ball is in the air. However, he lacks the hip fluidity to mirror shiftier wide receivers and he will not be a lock down corner at the next level. He misses a lot of tackles by diving at ball carriers and is pushed around by wide receivers and loses contain too often in run support. Brown's top end speed is alluring, but his limitations as a tackler make him a later round pick.

READ:
Round 5: Ravens Take DB Brown, DL McPhee

WATCH:NFL Network: 2011 Draft Profile - CB Chykie Brown, Texas

Round 5 - Pick 34 (165th) (compensatory) - PERNELL McPHEE - DE, Mississippi St.

 
6c85126c3f5d4d20b5184929aaa1541e.jpg

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 278 pounds
Overview: McPhee brings a hard-working, run-stopping presence and can fit in both the 4-3 or 3-4 defensive fronts. Holds his ground but can struggle to get off blocks. When he disengages, makes plays at him and in pursuit on the backside. Can get to the quarterback with a no-nonsense, straight-lined bull rush approach, but isn't going to beat NFL offensive tackles with speed and burst. Durable, tough and relentless but limited by his lack of explosive athleticism. McPhee could become a starter during his career and likely comes off the board in the mid rounds.

READ:
Round 5: Ravens Take DB Brown, DL McPhee

Round 6 - Pick 15 (180th) (from St. Louis) - TYROD TAYLOR - QB, Virginia Tech

 
653decea58af4ceb8bb66f106186c88a.jpg

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 217 pounds
Overview: Taylor is a hard working kid that has improved every year, but it is unclear if he can play quarterback at the next level. He has a quick release and a strong arm, but he is somewhat erratic as a passer. He also does not show the consistent sound decision making to be an efficient quarterback. His greatest asset is his athleticism and he should be able to contribute immediately as a running back, receiver or return man. A terrific senior season, where he completed nearly 60% of his passes, has helped his draft stock and he could sneak into the third round.

READ:Round 6: Ravens Select QB Tyrod Taylor

WATCH:NFL Network: 2011 Draft Profile - QB Tyrod Taylor, Virginia Tech

LISTEN:
Conference Call: T. Taylor Says He's The Most Dynamic QB In Draft

Round 7 - Pick 23 (225th) (from Philadelphia) - ANTHONY ALLEN - RB, Georgia Tech

 
f936f5003ccb4b5a885adfcf19a768d6.jpg

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 228 pounds
Overview: Allen has a combination of burst, power and toughness that should be able to gain yardage on the ground in the NFL. Future role could depend on how smoothly he can transition from a triple-option offense to a pro-style attack. Was productive at Louisville before transferring. Gets through the hole quickly, battles for extra yards and protects the football. Not going to break too many big ones, but a guy who can move the chains. Lacks experiencing catching the football and pass blocking but has the makeup and skills to succeed in both areas. Allen currently carries a late-round grade.

READ:Round 7: Ravens Select RB Anthony Allen

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

