Ravens Enter Playoffs 'Forged' Through Adversity

"The way we went out and performed against Pittsburgh that night, it said a lot about us, the resilience and how focused we were about our craft," Forsett said. "I was really, really impressed and proud of the way we handled that situation."

Getting through that gave the Ravens' skin like an armadillo, a phrase Harbaugh likes to use.

"Everything that came behind it wasn't as big as the first distraction," cornerback Lardarius Webb said. "We had been through bigger stuff."

That wasn't the end of the turmoil. A week later, Pitta fractured and dislocated his hip again, and just like that, one of Flacco's favorite targets and a player that fit perfectly into Offensive Coordinator Gary Kubiak's two-tight end scheme was gone.

The Ravens pushed ahead, winning five of their next six games while feasting on the weakened NFC South. They rolled into Cincinnati sitting at 5-2 and in first place in the AFC North.

Then came more punches to the gut. Baltimore's secondary, which was already thin, lost its best performing cornerback to that point, Jimmy Smith, to a season-ending foot injury. Cincinnati delivered, picking on his replacement with a late, long drive.

An offensive pass interference call wiped what would have been a game-winning touchdown by Smith off the board, angering the Ravens. Baltimore lost, 27-24.

The thin secondary was exposed the next week by the Steelers, as quarterback Ben Roethlisberger dropped six touchdowns on the secondary and handed the Ravens a 43-23 tail kicking. That loss suddenly dropped Baltimore into last place in the division.

Harbaugh and the players stuck together. While the head coach refuses to give himself the credit, his players say otherwise.

Earlier this month, quarterback Joe Flacco said persevering all starts with Harbaugh.

"It definitely starts with him and filters throughout the rest of us," Flacco said. "So, we are able to keep that levelheadedness and keep the same mentality no matter what's happened the previous week and move on and still go out there the next week and play well."

What helps is that Harbaugh himself hasn't changed too much over his seven years. He's been a constant, steady leader.

Flacco said Harbaugh is now able to trust the players more, especially the veterans. He has a little different style in certain minor instances. But Harbaugh's core beliefs are all "pretty much the same as when he first got here," said Flacco.

The Ravens rallied down the stretch of the regular season. They had even more injuries, then Ngata's suspension. The offense stumbled down the stretch. They responded after a harsh loss at home against San Diego and a complete clunker in Houston.

Through it all, they won five of their final seven games to get into the playoffs on the last day.

In the final minutes of the win over Cleveland, as a postseason berth was coming into view, Harbaugh went to Smith for an embrace.

"Let me tell you something," Smith said into his ear. "You're a heck of a coach. You're a heck of a coach. You're a heck of a coach. You do it right. You're a heck of a coach."

The next day, Harbaugh opened his Monday morning press conference talking about how proud he is of the other coaches and players, especially veteran leaders such as Flacco and outside linebacker Terrell Suggs.

"You're riding on that train with those guys through all those valleys and all those peaks and all those twists and turns and all those tunnels, and you're looking and you're saying to yourself, 'What is that light? Is it the end? Is it light at the end of the tunnel, or is it the train coming from the other end?' If it's the train, we'll smash into it anyway," Harbaugh said.