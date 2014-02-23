Ravens Entered Talks With Daryl Smith





Middle linebacker Daryl Smith is one of the team's most important unrestricted free agents, and General Manager Ozzie Newsome announced at the NFL Scouting Combine that the team has entered contract talks with him.

"Daryl did a great job for us," Newsome said "We have engaged in some conversations with his representative."

Head Coach John Harbaugh also said at the combine that he is optimistic about the Ravens being able to re-sign Smith.

The comments from Newsome and Harbaugh echo Smith's sentiment after the season.

"Most definitely [I want to return]," Smith said at locker cleanout day. "I love it here and would love to be back. We'll see how it goes, though."

The 12-year veteran shined during his one year with the Ravens. He led the team with 123 total tackles, and also had five sacks, two forced fumbles and three interceptions. He started every game and played nearly every defensive snap of the season.

The Ravens signed Smith to a one-year deal late in free agency last offseason after he was cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars as a salary cap casualty. He is the Jaguars all-time leader in tackles. It's unclear how long of a contract the 31-year-old defender is looking to get.