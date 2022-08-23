Late for Work 8/23: Eschewing 'All In' Approach, Ravens Are 'Rare Super Bowl Contender Building for Future'

Eschewing 'All In' Approach, Ravens Are 'Rare Super Bowl Contender Building for Future'

The 2021 Los Angeles Rams were the poster boys for going "all in," meaning they swapped major future assets for a shot at present glory. Their approach paid off with a Super Bowl victory. With that in mind, The Ringer devised a system to rank how "all in" each team is to win a Super Bowl this season.

The Ravens ranked 27th, which put them in the bottom eight along with the New York Jets, Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, New York Giants and Houston Texans. The oddsmakers have projected all seven of those teams to be among the worst in the league this year.

Baltimore is the anomaly. The Ravens' low ranking reflects their philosophy of building a roster that can contend for the Super Bowl both now and in the foreseeable future.

To determine its All In-dex rankings, The Ringer measured each team's draft pick capital and analyzed its spending. The Ravens were No. 25 in spending and No. 27 in draft capital.

"The Ravens will likely shoot up this list if they sign QB Lamar Jackson to a contract extension before the season begins, but Baltimore is still the rare mix of a present-day contender building for the future," The Ringer's Danny Heifetz and Riley McAtee wrote. "Of all the teams in the bottom quartile of the All In-dex, the Ravens have the best chance to be a serious Super Bowl contender."

It's no secret that the Ravens value their draft picks, so their No. 27 ranking in that category isn't surprising. But, again, just because they don't trade away a number of high draft picks to acquire star players (a la the Rams, Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins — the top four teams in the All In-dex), it's not an indication that the Ravens aren't trying to win it all now.

"Like the Packers and Chiefs, the Ravens got a first-rounder for their top receiver (Marquise Brown). Unlike the Packers and Chiefs, they didn't give up an elite NFL receiver," Heifetz and McAree wrote. "GM Eric DeCosta sent the pick they received from Arizona to Buffalo, and took Iowa's Tyler Linderbaum with the pick from the Bills. Linderbaum might end as Baltimore's center for the next decade. The Ravens invest in the draft for renewed success as well as any team in the NFL."

There's no denying the Rams' all-in approach paid off for them. But it remains to be seen whether it turns out to be a tried and true blueprint for capturing the Lombardi Trophy.

As Ravens Executive Vice President and former General Manager Ozzie Newsome said on a podcast a couple months ago, there's more than one right way of doing things, and the Ravens believe in their way.