Ravens Expect Deshaun Watson, Also Prepared for Dorian Thompson-Robinson

The Ravens expect to face Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Sunday, but have also prepared for rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Watson is listed as questionable (throwing shoulder) after being limited in practice this week. However, Head Coach Kevin Stefanski was hopeful Watson would play, after taking reps with the ones this week and doing some light throwing on Friday, via the Browns' website.

A fifth-round pick from UCLA, Thompson-Robinson had an outstanding preseason, completing 37 of 58 passes for 440 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 69 yards on 14 carries. The Ravens have familiarity with Watson that they don't have with Thompson-Robinson, but Head Coach John Harbaugh said preparing for both quarterbacks has not made the week unusual.

"Yes, we would do that anyway, for sure," Harbaugh said. "The kid from UCLA obviously had a great training camp and a great preseason. He looked super good out there making plays. We'll be prepared.