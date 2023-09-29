Ravens Expect Deshaun Watson, Also Prepared for Dorian Thompson-Robinson

The Ravens expect to face Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Sunday, but have also prepared for rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
Watson is listed as questionable (throwing shoulder) after being limited in practice this week. However, Head Coach Kevin Stefanski was hopeful Watson would play, after taking reps with the ones this week and doing some light throwing on Friday, via the Browns' website.
A fifth-round pick from UCLA, Thompson-Robinson had an outstanding preseason, completing 37 of 58 passes for 440 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 69 yards on 14 carries. The Ravens have familiarity with Watson that they don't have with Thompson-Robinson, but Head Coach John Harbaugh said preparing for both quarterbacks has not made the week unusual.
"Yes, we would do that anyway, for sure," Harbaugh said. "The kid from UCLA obviously had a great training camp and a great preseason. He looked super good out there making plays. We'll be prepared.
"But everything coming out of there is that Deshaun is going to play. And we're preparing for the Browns. It's the team; it's the schemes they run on all three phases. They're playing very well at home, obviously – the first two games. We're looking forward to that challenge, and it's not so much about any one player, ever."
Kyle Van Noy Ready for Action
Veteran outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy looks ready for game action after being signed this week, according to Harbaugh. Van Noy was not in any team's training camp this year and has only practiced with Baltimore since Wednesday. But he reported in great shape and has nine years of NFL experience to draw from.
"Yes, he looked good," Harbaugh said. "And yes, if we bring him up, he'll be ready."
Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald said it's been easy getting Van Noy up to speed.
"I can tell you this, he is an impressive guy," Macdonald said. "From the day that he came into visit and just getting to know him and talking to him about ball … he's already got third-down thoughts and stuff like that.
"It seems like he's been in this defense for however long. Similar to when Roquan [Smith] showed up here; it's like, 'OK. This dude, he knows his stuff.' Obviously, he's a great football player from what we've seen already on the practice field, and he has a great track record."
No Immediate Timetable for Ar'Darius Washington Following Surgery
Harbaugh did not have an update on the expected timetable for defensive back Ar'Darius Washington, who underwent surgery and is on injured reserve with a chest injury.
Washington was the team's slot cornerback the first two weeks, playing 95% of the defensive snaps Week 2 in Cincinnati and 73% of the snaps Week 1 against the Texans. He had 11 tackles, two passes defensed and a sack in the first two games, playing well after earning his spot with a strong training camp and preseason.
"I really don't know the details on that right now, long-term-wise," Harbaugh said. "It will be a number of weeks, for sure. And then we'll see where we're at when that gets announced – probably when the doctors let us know."