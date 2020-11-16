Ravens Explain Bad Snaps, O-Line Shuffle, Failed Wildcat, Patriots' Trick Play

Ravens Had Prepared for a Patriots Trick Play

It's hard to remember a time when the Patriots beat the Ravens without the use of a trick play.

New England busted one out again in the first half of Sunday's game, as wide receiver Jakobi Meyers connected with running back Rex Burkhead on a 24-yard touchdown on a double pass to give the Patriots a lead they never relinquished.

Cam Newton first threw wide left to Meyers, who uncorked a pass deep to the right and dropped it perfectly to Burkhead, who got in position behind rookie linebacker Patrick Queen.

Harbaugh said the Ravens anticipated that the Patriots would run a trick play at some point.

"We talked about it all week. We practiced it. I think we had it covered, but Patrick just hesitated just a little bit. I would probably call that just a rookie mistake in terms of uncertainty in that situation.

"He had his guy; he was on his guy. He hesitated just a step or two, and that gave Burkhead a chance to get in position. The throw [and] the catch was pretty good, with the weather the way it was, tear-dropping that ball down there … Burkhead, he's a really good receiving running back. He made a really nice play on it."

Safety Chuck Clark also said the Ravens studied the Patriots' trick plays.