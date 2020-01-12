Ravens Explain What Happened on Fourth-and-1 Stops

Jan 12, 2020 at 01:17 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

The Ravens' fourth-down aggressiveness produced some of their most memorable moments during the regular season.

Their failure in such situations was one of the biggest offensive problems in their 28-12 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the divisional playoffs.

Baltimore was 8-for-8 in fourth-and-1 situations this season. The Ravens went 0-for-2 in their playoff loss.

The first failed fourth-and-1 came on Baltimore's second drive, with Tennessee already up by a touchdown following Lamar Jackson's tipped interception.

Jackson lined up in shotgun formation, took the snap and rammed forward, but he was stuffed behind the line and his second effort wasn't enough to move the chains.

"They submarined and kind of took our legs out," guard Marshal Yanda said. "We couldn't get any movement at the line of scrimmage on the first one."

"They just did a great job," Jackson added. "We've just got to try harder and get it next time and convert it. They just did a great job."

The Titans hit a 45-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Tannehill to Kalif Raymond on the very next play to take a 14-0 lead. Marlon Humphrey got turned around by a double move on the play.

The Ravens defense didn't give up any more points in the first half, and Baltimore's offense started marching on its first drive of the second half.

Baltimore got to the Titans' 18-yard line and once again faced a fourth-and-1. They've been aggressive all year, so there was no doubt they would be again.

Jackson took the snap and tried to go behind Yanda, but the inside of Baltimore's line was chopped out again. Immediately seeing the push back, Jackson tried to reverse course but couldn't find a gap to plunge through and came up well short.

"It should've worked, didn't work," center Patrick Mekari said. "You've got to get that no matter what."

Three plays later, Titans running back Derrick Henry bulldozed his way through the Ravens' defensive front and rumbled 66 yards, setting him up for a jump pass touchdown that gave Tennessee a 21-6 lead.

Jackson fumbled on the first play of the following drive and the Titans turned it into another touchdown to take a stranglehold on the game.

And now the Ravens will be thinking about those fourth-and-short situations all offseason.

