Late for Work 3/31: Ravens Reportedly Have Explored Trades for DeAndre Hopkins, Courtland Sutton

There have been conflicting reports about the Ravens' interest level in Hopkins. Landing the three-time All-Pro would give Baltimore the true No 1 wide receiver fans have been clamoring for, but pulling off such a blockbuster trade is easier said than done. For one, the Cardinals' asking price reportedly is steep.

"They're looking for almost like a Christian McCaffrey package," Fowler wrote, referring to the trade in which the Carolina Panthers traded the running back to the San Francisco 49ers for 2023 second-, third-, and fourth-round picks and a 2024 fifth-round pick. The Ravens have just five draft picks this year and do not have a second-round selection.

Hopkins' salary is another potential stumbling block. The Ravens have about $6.1 million in cap space, according to OverTheCap.com.

"[The Cardinals would] save about $9 million and carry about $21 million in dead money this year if they traded him (more savings if they waited until after June 1 to trade him), but the acquiring team would still be taking on $19.45 million in cash and cap for a receiver who turns 31 in June," ESPN's Dan Graziano wrote. "Hopkins showed last year he has a lot left in the tank, but I couldn't find a team at the meetings that sounded eager to bring him on without the Cardinals eating some of the money. And eating some of the money would seem to defeat the purpose of Arizona trading him."

As for Sutton, Graziano said the Broncos are listening to offers for both him and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, but the team is "still asking for a lot in return."

"We will see if things change as the draft gets closer, but for now Jeudy and Sutton remain Broncos and nothing seems like it's close to happening to change that," Graziano wrote.