Ravens Extend Tenders to Seven Exclusive Rights Free Agents





The Ravens extended tenders to seven exclusive rights agents ahead of Wednesday's deadline.

The players still have to sign their tenders, but cannot negotiate with any other teams. The total cost of the tenders is $4.1 million, per ESPN.

Here's a look at the list:

RB Alex Collins

Collins emerged as the Ravens' lead running back last year, rushing for 973 yards and six touchdowns. He was the offense's most dynamic playmaker and also caught 23 passes for 187 yards.

ILB Patrick Onwuasor

In his second NFL season, Onwuasor started 13 games last year and recorded 90 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble. The undrafted Portland State product emerged from the competition to take the spot next to C.J. Mosley and flashed his speed and range at times throughout the season.

WR Quincy Adeboyejo

The undrafted rookie impressed in summer practices last year, but suffered a PCL knee injury that set him back for much of the year. Adeboyejo spent nearly the entire season on the practice squad before being called up for the final regular-season game, but didn't make a catch.

TE Vince Mayle

Mayle was a key special teams player last year for the Ravens. In his third season, he played in all 16 games and even saw occasional offensive action. Mayle scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in Oakland in Week 5.

G/C Matt Skura

Skura stepped in at right guard after Marshal Yanda went down with a season-ending ankle injury last season. The second-year undrafted Duke product held his own, helping the Ravens offensive line get Baltimore's running game back on track. He only gave up one sack, per Pro Football Focus.

CB Stanley Jean-Baptiste

The Ravens added the former second-round pick in early October, then promoted him to the 53-man roster after Jimmy Smith was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 5. The 6-foot-3 Jean-Baptiste played in one game.