Ravens Eye Hybrids

Considering their tradition of a multiple-look defense, the Ravens helped ease the term "hybrid" into every-day NFL vernacular.

And, with a renewed focus on pass rush this offseason, the Ravens are lucky to find a draft deep with such defensive end/outside linebacking talents.

"There are a lot of good defensive ends/outside linebackers in this year's Draft," said Ravens Director of Player Personnel Eric DeCosta. "Some guys are bigger, maybe more 4-3 defensive end types. Other guys maybe translate best as a 3-4 outside linebacker. Some guys can play both.

"There are some guys that can drop and have that flexibility to be hybrid-type guys for you, as well. It'll be interesting to see how they come off the board."

The Ravens have shown in the past that they can take a collegiate defensive end and mold him into a successful linebacker that can drop into coverage when needed (see Terrell Suggs).

One player who could match the Ravens at No. 25 is Michigan's Brandon Graham.

Drawing comparisons to Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker – and fellow Michigan alumnus – LaMarr Woodley (6-foot-2, 263 pounds), Graham might not have prototypical size, measuring in at a short and stocky 6-foot-1, 268 pounds. But, his understanding of leverage, strength, relentless motor and playmaking ability have him slotted in the first round by most draftniks.

Last season, the team captain posted 10 sacks and an NCAA-leading 26 tackles for loss while earning All-Big Ten honors.

"We like him coming out of Michigan," DeCosta said of Graham, the first two-time Michigan MVP in the program's storied history. "Strong, explosive guy. Good motor,

tenacious. He plays like a Raven. Not the biggest guy, but he plays bigger than he looks."

Some analysts have also compared Graham to that of Denver's Elvis Dumervil, who stands 5-foot-11, 248 pounds. Dumervil led the NFL with 17 sacks in 2009.

"I look at myself as the next one," Graham said of Dumervil. "He's 6-1, he's small. A lot of people didn't think he could do it. But believe whoever gets me is going to love me."

Still, as a player that essentially played every college down with a hand in the dirt, Graham has a lot to learn at the next level if he joins a 3-4 defense, where his outside linebacker responsibilities will be highlighted.