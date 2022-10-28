Ravens Eye View: Week 8 vs. Buccaneers

There was a lot to like in the Ravens' 27-22 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8.
Here's a look at what happened on some of the keys plays and some under-the-radar standout moments:
The Ravens came out slinging the ball offensively, and Lamar Jackson started it with a laser to Mark Andrews for 22 yards on Baltimore's first offensive play from scrimmage.
Jackson completed 27 of 38 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns. He was more decisive getting the ball out of his hands and made some special throws, including the 10-yard touchdown to Isaiah Likely in the third quarter.
The Bucs started hot offensively and had a chance to build a big lead early when they were already up 10-3 and had the ball back near midfield. That's when safety Geno Stone, who had played well in relief of Marcus Williams, stepped up with a big pass breakup on third-and-4.
That three-and-out started a streak of five straight drives that ended in Bucs punts. Though he didn't finish with a stuffed stat sheet, the work outside linebacker Odafe Oweh did should be noticed.
After going pass-heavy in the first half, the Ravens ran over the Buccaneers defense in the second half with more than 200 yards on the ground. Jackson got it started with a ridiculous 25-yard scamper on the Ravens' first offensive play of the second half, and rookie center Tyler Linderbaum set the tone up front.
The Ravens got aboard the Gus Bus, and he was taking Bucs defenders for a ride both as a runner and blocker. Once again, the blocking up front was superb.
Linderbaum's athleticism to get to the second level and dominate linebackers has added another dimension to Baltimore's running game. Devin White is one of the best inside linebackers in the NFL and Linderbaum routinely bested him throughout the game.
Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman received several marks of praise from "Thursday Night Football" color analyst Kirk Herbstreit and it's easy to see why on tape.
Veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston is known for his speed, but he showed off his power too, pushing Buccaneers left tackle Donovan Smith into Tom Brady's lap.