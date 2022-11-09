Ravens Eye View: Week 9 vs. Saints

The Ravens played their most dominant game of the season, at least since Week 1, in their 27-13 win in New Orleans in Week 9.

As Baltimore heads into the bye, Head Coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens have to keep "refining" the vision of what they want their team to be in the second half of the season.

However, the Ravens entered the bye on a high note, as the tape clearly shows. Here's a look:

Lamar Jackson's stat line in New Orleans was not representative of the kind of game he played. Jackson finished 12-of-22 passing for 133 yards and one touchdown. He also ran 11 times for 82 yards.