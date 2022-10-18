Ravens Eye View: Week 6 vs. Giants

The Ravens' 24-20 loss to the New York Giants was a frustrating one because it's a third loss when leading by double digits in the fourth quarter. But as Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday, there was a lot of good on the film.

"When you watch the tape, so many things are on there that express where we're going and where we can get," Harbaugh said.

Here's a look at what happened on some of the keys plays and some under-the-radar standout moments: