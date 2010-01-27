Ravens Eye Wideouts at Senior Bowl

Jan 27, 2010 at 06:16 AM
d00536235f4840ce93fa599944a25511.jpg


MOBILE, Ala. – This week, the Ravens' front office staff has assembled in Mobile, Ala., to look at some of the top senior prospects available in the 2010 NFL Draft. General Manager Ozzie Newsome and his team will be looking closely at the wide receiver position, and the Senior Bowl certainly has talent available for inspection.

It was expected that LSU standout Brandon LaFell would attend the Senior Bowl, but he was a last-minute cancellation.

Also, several of the draft's top wide receiving prospects – including Oklahoma State's Dez Bryant, Illinois' Arrelious Benn, Southern California's Damian Williams and Notre Dame's Golden Tate – are not in attendance because they are juniors.

However, the Ravens are turning their attention to the other talented wide receivers on display.

At the top of many lists is Cincinnati's Mardy Gilyard. An explosive threat for the Bearcats, Gilyard boasts back–to-back seasons with over 80 receptions and 11 touchdowns. Though he doesn't have ideal size at just over 5-foot-11 and 179 pounds, Gilyard has an innate ability to get open, consistently finding the holes in the defense. Though he had a rough first day of practice, Gilyard bounced back on Tuesday showing fluid route running and soft hands.

"I'm versatile. I can come in and help a team right away on special teams," said Gilyard after practice on Tuesday. "I can play slot, I can go outside. I've shown that the last couple practices. The main thing I bring to the table is that I'm a versatile player."

At the opposite end of the receiving spectrum is the tall and physical Danario Alexander. At just under 6-foot-5 and 221 pounds, Alexander led the nation in receiving yards for Missouri with 1,781 on 113 catches and 14 touchdowns. Known for his physical play style, Alexander can work the middle of the field and is a threat in the red zone. The knock on Alexander is that he's had a nagging knee injury throughout his career that kept him sidelined for much of his early career. Alexander has been consistent in practice this week and showed a willingness to block downfield in the run game.

When Danario was asked to describe his play style, he didn't hesitate to answer.

"Physical and yards after the catch," he said. "That's the big thing for me. I want to try to get to the end zone every time I catch the ball."

Perhaps the receiver who is helping his draft stock the most is Florida's Riley Cooper. Cooper has a great physical build at just over 6-foot-3 and 214 pounds, and might just be the complete package.

Cooper became a favorite target of Tim Tebow, catching nine touchdowns in his senior season. He is also an accomplished baseball player that signed a contract with the Texas Rangers. However, Cooper has decided that he will focus on football and leave baseball behind. Riley has been drawing a lot of attention at the Senior Bowl, running fluid routes and working all areas of the field.

Ravens director of player personnel Eric DeCosta and coach John Harbaugh were observed watching Cooper closely in receiver drills on Tuesday's South team practice.

Another player with receiving talent generating buzz in Mobile also comes in the smallest package. Ole Miss running back/wide receiver Dexter McCluster might only be 5-foot-'8, but has been a star at Senior Bowl practices, showing versatility by lining up at both positions. An absolutely explosive player, McCluster produced over 1,700 yards of total offense and 11 touchdowns in a tough SEC conference.

Dexter might be small, but he doesn't shy away from contact. McCluster ran the ball well in practices this week, including between the tackles. Dexter also flashed huge potential as a slot receiver, leaving defensive backs Perrish Cox and Javier Arenas trailing behind him while running routes. McCluster might have also had the play of the day on Tuesday, making a diving catch on a deep pass from Tebow.

"I'll say this, I like the ball in my hands early," McCluster said. "I feel like I can make some good decisions with it in my hands early."

When asked about questions surrounding his size, Dexter showed that he wasn't concerned at all.

"A lot of people come to me all the time and say, 'You're 165 pounds, how do you do it?' And I look at them and tell them, 'You know what? I've got the heart of a lion. I'm not scared of nobody. I'm gonna compete and stand toe to toe with you, and we'll see what happens."

The Ravens still have three more days of practice to watch as well as the game on Saturday to further evaluate the receivers at the Senior Bowl. With the possibility of Derrick Mason retiring and several other Ravens receivers possibly leaving in free agency, the wide receivers in Mobile will be closely examined. A talented wide receiver could mean the difference in another playoff run and a losing season.

Will Spencer is the lead writer at Draft Breakdown (www.draftbreakdown.com) and a draft contributor for BaltmoreRavens.com.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mock Draft Roundup 11.0: Defense Dominates Picks for Ravens

Less than two weeks before the draft, most pundits expect Baltimore to take a defensive player with pick No. 14.

news

Five Things to Know About Jermaine Johnson II

One of the premier edge rushers in the upcoming draft, Jermaine Johnson is also a run-stopper who fits the profile of a Ravens outside linebacker.

news

Late for Work 4/14: Pundit Floats Idea of Ravens Drafting a Quarterback in the First Round

Is this the year Jadeveon Clowney becomes a Raven? The Ravens' 2022 schedule is much tougher than first projected. No comp picks for Baltimore in 2023?

news

Mailbag: Will the Ravens Draft a Wide Receiver in First Three Rounds?

Will the Ravens draft multiple offensive linemen this year? What are the ramifications of drafting another offensive tackle?

news

Five Things to Know About Jordan Davis

The mammoth defensive tackle from Georgia is a superb athlete whose draft stock rose after a tremendous workout at the NFL Scouting Combine.

news

Late for Work 4/13: How the Ravens Can Address Their Need at Pass Rusher

Media says the Ravens need a pass rusher and suggest different players through the draft to improve the position. Former Ravens linebackers rebuff the idea of trading Lamar Jackson or letting him hit the market. Were injury concerns a reason why the Ravens did not re-sign their free agent cornerbacks?

news

Late for Work 4/12: Pundit Says 'Ravens Are a Sleeping Giant'

John Harbaugh says Lamar Jackson's contract extension will get done 'when it's God's will and Lamar's will.' Who are the top two ideal picks for the Ravens? There is still work to do on defense. Two running back prospects reportedly had virtual visits with the Ravens.

news

What Mink Thinks: Why This Could Be the Year to Trade Up

The Ravens may be the on the cusp of filling one of their big needs with a super talent in the first round.

news

Late for Work 4/11: Media Reacts to the Ravens Agreeing to Terms with Two of Their Own

Highlights from General Manager Eric DeCosta joining former NFL General Manager Thomas Dimitroff on his podcast, "The GM Journey." Melvin Gordon III would be an 'ideal fit' in Baltimore. Four positions the Ravens could "double-dip" on in the 2022 draft.

news

Eisenberg 50 Words or Less: Reported Melvin Gordon Interest Isn't Surprising

It's hard to remember when there was less certainty about what the Ravens will do in the first round, due to their having so many needs.

news

Ravens Have 'A Lot of Work to Do' on Defensive Line

Baltimore is looking closely at defensive line talent in the 2022 NFL Draft with Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams unsigned and Derek Wolfe coming off hip surgery.

news

List of Ravens Picks in 2022 NFL Draft

The Ravens have 10 draft picks, including nine in the first four rounds. Here is the full list and top needs entering the 2022 NFL Draft.

Join Us For Beach Bash
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising