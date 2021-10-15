TRUSTe

Ravens Fans Can Now Bid on Game-Used Gear 

Oct 15, 2021 at 01:27 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

101521-I-got-it

Ever watch a Ravens game and wish you could get a piece of memorabilia to remember it?

Well, the Ravens have partnered with I Got It to give fans the chance to bid on and win game-used collectibles and autographed memorabilia from their favorite players, past and present.

There are currently game-used balls from the Ravens' wild wins over the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions up for auction, as well as autographed memorabilia from Lamar Jackson, Ray Lewis, Ed Reed and more.

How to find the Auction Platform in the Ravens Mobile App:

Open the Baltimore Ravens mobile app. Tap on the "More" menu located on the lower right side of the screen. Tap on the "Flock" menu item. Tap on the "Auctions" button.

Note: Registration with I Got It is required to make bids. The I Got It account is separate from the Ravens App profile login and the Ticketmaster ticket Account Manager login.

