Ravens Fear Torn ACL For Webb





Top cornerback Lardarius Webb was off to a Pro Bowl-caliber start this season.

But now his 2012 campaign could be over.

The Ravens' top cornerback left Sunday's game with a knee injury, which is feared to be a season-ending ACL tear.

"Lardarius Webb does not look good right now," Head Coach John Harbaugh said after the game. "It's a potential ACL. We've got a problem there. We don't know for sure, but that's what it looks like right now."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday night that Webb did in fact tear his ACL.

Webb sustained the injury in the first quarter of Sunday's 31-29 victory over Dallas and did not return. He was matched up against Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant on the play, and went down to the turf clutching his left knee after trying to make a cut. Trainers helped Webb off the field as he put little weight on his leg.

Webb tore his other ACL during his rookie season. If the injury is a tear, then it would be the second ACL tear for Webb in four seasons.

Jimmy Smith took Webb's place opposite Cary Williams, and the Ravens inserted Corey Graham as the nickel.

News of the injury hit teammates hard.

"I'm hurting for that guy right now," safety Ed Reed said. "I know how hard he works to be out here and what he brings to the game. If we lost him for the year it's going to kill us."

Unfortunately for the Ravens, Webb wasn't the only starting defender to go down.

Veteran linebacker Ray Lewis suffered a triceps injury, but "I don't think it's really bad," Harbaugh said.

Lewis, who watched from the sidelines on the final two defensive series, did not speak to the media after the game. He underwent treatment in the locker room and left to have the injury further evaluated.

Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata left the game with a knee injury, but he was able to return and finish the game. Ngata also dealt with a shoulder injury during this week, which limited his participation in practice. His status for Sunday's game against Houston is unclear at this point as both he and Harbaugh did not give specifics about the injury

"Haloti tweaked his knee a little bit," Harbaugh said.

"I hurt my knee a little bit," Ngata added. "I felt like I would finish."

The other Ravens injuries were to defensive tackle Ma'aka Kemoeatu and cornerback Jimmy Smith. Harbaugh said that Smith had a "strain," and did not give an exact injury for Kemoeatu.

"I was a little nicked up, and it was very frustrating being on the sidelines," Smith said. "I wanted to be out there on the field for my team but Chykie [Brown] stepped up and made a couple of big plays."