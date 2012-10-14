Ravens Fear Torn ACL For Webb

Oct 14, 2012 at 11:54 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

14_WebbSeasonEnd_news.jpg


Top cornerback Lardarius Webb was off to a Pro Bowl-caliber start this season.

But now his 2012 campaign could be over.

The Ravens' top cornerback left Sunday's game with a knee injury, which is feared to be a season-ending ACL tear.

"Lardarius Webb does not look good right now," Head Coach John Harbaugh said after the game. "It's a potential ACL. We've got a problem there. We don't know for sure, but that's what it looks like right now."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday night that Webb did in fact tear his ACL.

Webb sustained the injury in the first quarter of Sunday's 31-29 victory over Dallas and did not return. He was matched up against Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant on the play, and went down to the turf clutching his left knee after trying to make a cut. Trainers helped Webb off the field as he put little weight on his leg.

Webb tore his other ACL during his rookie season. If the injury is a tear, then it would be the second ACL tear for Webb in four seasons.

Jimmy Smith took Webb's place opposite Cary Williams, and the Ravens inserted Corey Graham as the nickel.

News of the injury hit teammates hard.

"I'm hurting for that guy right now," safety Ed Reed said. "I know how hard he works to be out here and what he brings to the game. If we lost him for the year it's going to kill us."

Unfortunately for the Ravens, Webb wasn't the only starting defender to go down.

Veteran linebacker Ray Lewis suffered a triceps injury, but "I don't think it's really bad," Harbaugh said.

Lewis, who watched from the sidelines on the final two defensive series, did not speak to the media after the game. He underwent treatment in the locker room and left to have the injury further evaluated.

Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata left the game with a knee injury, but he was able to return and finish the game. Ngata also dealt with a shoulder injury during this week, which limited his participation in practice. His status for Sunday's game against Houston is unclear at this point as both he and Harbaugh did not give specifics about the injury

"Haloti tweaked his knee a little bit," Harbaugh said.

"I hurt my knee a little bit," Ngata added. "I felt like I would finish."

The other Ravens injuries were to defensive tackle Ma'aka Kemoeatu and cornerback Jimmy Smith. Harbaugh said that Smith had a "strain," and  did not give an exact injury for Kemoeatu.

"I was a little nicked up, and it was very frustrating being on the sidelines," Smith said. "I wanted to be out there on the field for my team but Chykie [Brown] stepped up and made a couple of big plays."

Harbaugh will likely provide additional updates on the injuries after his press conference on Monday at 4 p.m., which will be broadcast live on baltimoreravens.com.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Justin Tucker Is on the Cusp of Ravens' Scoring Record

Ravens rookies are ready for their first Steelers action. Marlon Humphrey tried to recruit George Pickens. Greg Roman is reportedly out of the running for the Stanford job.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Still Out, Along With Kevin Zeitler

Ronnie Stanley is practicing again. Patrick Mekari (toe) returned to practice.

news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Wearing Purple Pants in Pittsburgh

The Ravens will wearing their white jersey, purple pants combination for the third time this season.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Steelers

Here's how to track all the action when the Ravens (8-4) and Steelers (5-7) renew their rivalry Week 14 in Pittsburgh.

news

Late for Work 12/8: Stephen A. Smith on Tyler Huntley: 'This Brother Can Play'

Ryan Shazier on the Ravens-Steelers rivalry: 'There's respect, but also disrespect.' The Ravens are well-represented in Pro Bowl voting.

news

News & Notes: Ravens Set to Face 'Very Talented' Kenny Pickett

Game could come down to stopping the run and running the ball. The Ravens are very aware that they've lost four straight to the Steelers. Jalyn Armour-Davis is done for the year.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Sidelined, But Patrick Queen and Ronnie Stanley Practicing

Lamar Jackson is not practicing after suffering a knee injury.

news

Mailbag: How Can the Ravens Jump Start Their Offense?

Why did the Ravens offense operate differently with Tyler Huntley? Who will the Ravens lean on a at wide receiver? What's up with the left tackle shuffle?

news

Late for Work 12/7: Why the Ravens Won't Fade Down the Stretch Like Last Year

How the offense could change under Tyler Huntley. Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin says the Ravens are a 'great dance partner.'

news

Power Rankings: Little Movement for Ravens as Bengals Surge

Much like the Ravens offense as of late, the team has been stuck in neutral in the power rankings.

news

Ravens Sign DeSean Jackson to 53-Man Roster

The veteran wide receiver reached the maximum three practice squad elevations for gameday.

news

Ravens Eye View: Looking at Tyler Huntley's Efficient Day vs. Broncos

Tyler Huntley completed 27 passes by taking what the Broncos defense was giving him and throwing with good anticipation and timing.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising