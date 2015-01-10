Ravens Featured On Jimmy Fallon Again





The Ravens were back on the "Tonight Show".

With Saturday's divisional-round matchup with the Patriots on NBC, "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon featured the two teams as part of his regular superlatives segment.

Here were the superlatives Fallon handed out for the Ravens:

Owen Daniels

"Most likely to be the only NFL player with a Linked In page."

Marshal Yanda

"Most likely to pee 'marry me' into the snow."

Marlon Brown

"Most likely to add blinking to his New Year's resolutions."

Lardarius Webb

"Most likely to be the love child of Snoop Dogg and Jafar from 'Aladdin.'"

Ryan Jensen

"Most likely to be Mark Zuckerberg five minutes after realizing he's allergic to shellfish."

Crockett Gillmore

"Most likely to be the Best Buy employee that shows you how loud the speakers can get."

Zach Orr