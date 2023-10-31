Ravens Eye View: How the Ravens Shifted Gears in Arizona

clear: run the ball and stop the run.

The Ravens shifted gears to pull away for a 31-24 win in Arizona. Here's how they did it:

The Cardinals entered the game with the No. 28-ranked defense in the league. That surely didn't sit well with first-year Head Coach Jonathan Gannon, who was the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive coordinator in last year's Super Bowl.

While the Cardinals don't have many big-name defensive players outside of safety Budda Baker, who had a strong showing in his second game back from injury, they played one of their best games of the season against the Ravens.

The Cardinals dropped a lot of defenders into coverage and did a good job of masking their intentions pre-snap. Arizona played Cover 4 on 37.5% of Lamar Jackson's dropbacks and Cover 1 28.1% of the time, per Next Gen Stats.

The Cardinals had less than four rushers on six plays, which doesn't sound like a lot, but it was nearly 20% of the Ravens' dropbacks. Conversely, the Ravens never sent fewer than four pass rushers on any of the Cardinals' 39 dropbacks.