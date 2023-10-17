Ravens Eye View: Pass Rush Success, Red-Zone Issues vs. Titans

On third down, the Titans quickly closed on a slant opportunity for Nelson Agholor, so Lamar Jackson tried to go over top to Odell Beckham Jr., but the defensive back was playing with outside leverage and walled him off from the throw. There was not much room to try to squeeze in that throw to the outside.

Drive 2:

On second down, Titans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair slipped past Stanley's second-level block to hit Gus Edwards at the line of scrimmage.

On third down from the 1-yard line, the Ravens tried to spread the Titans out with a four-wide look and designed Jackson run, but Jackson passed up a cutback lane that materialized a little late and fullback Patrick Ricard and right tackle Morgan Moses didn't get much push on their front side blocks, so Jackson was hit for a 4-yard loss.

Drive 3:

On second down, Titans defensive tackle Kyle Peko pushed Stanley into the backfield, which cut off the pull block from right guard Kevin Zeitler.

On third down, the Titans dropped Peko into coverage in the middle, taking away a quick drag to Devin Duvernay, and clouded the picture with six players in zone coverage in the middle of the field, which eliminated tight end Mark Andrews and provided plenty of Jackson spies. Jackson pulled it down and tried to run, but was stopped short. Jackson might have had an opportunity in the flats to Zay Flowers, who would have had to make one defender miss, but Jackson's reads didn't take him that way.