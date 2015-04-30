Ravens' Final Mock Draft Monitor





The final predictions are in.

NFL teams will soon be on the clock, and all the pundits have turned in their final mock drafts for tonight's first round.

Here's who the experts project for Baltimore with the No. 26 overall pick:

ESPN, Mel KiperPosted April 30

CB Marcus Peters, WashingtonJunior; 6-foot-0, 190 pounds; 30 tackles, 3 interceptions, 7 passes defensed"They hit on Jimmy Smith with the 26th pick a few years ago, and Peters comes with similar risks, and upside. They have a clear need at cornerback."

ESPN, Todd McShayPosted April 30

CB Marcus Peters, Washington"The Ravens need help at cornerback, even after extending Jimmy Smith's contract. Peters' behavioral history is a concern, as he was kicked out of the UW football program, but he might be the most talented corner in this draft. He has a very good combination of size, athleticism and playmaking ability."

NFL Network, Mike MayockPosted April 29

CB Marcus Peters, Washington"From a talent perspective, Peters is probably a top-15 pick. There are off-the-field concerns with Peters. Again, the Ravens are patient and get a talented kid."

NFL Network, Charles DavisPosted April 28

RB Melvin Gordon, WisconsinJunior; 6- foot-1, 213 pounds; 343 carries, 2,587 rushing yards, 29 rushing touchdowns, 19 catches, 153 yards, 3 receiving touchdowns **"Yes, Justin Forsett had a career year last season, but with the second-best RB available, the Ravens take him, and don't look back. In the process, they might ace out Dallas."

NFL Network, Charley CasserlyPosted April 27

WR Phillip Dorsett, MiamiJunior, 5-foot-10, 185 pounds; 36 catches, 871 yards, 10 touchdowns **"Dorsett is an explosive player at a need position; he's the same size as T.Y. Hilton. However, I could see them trading back here."

NFL Network, Brian BaldingerPosted April 24

CB Kevin Johnson, Wake ForestSenior; 6-1, 175; 44 tackles, 1 interception, 6 passes defensed"There's value here as the run on cornerbacks continues, and the Ravens desperately need to upgrade the position."

TheMMQB.com, Robert KlemkoPosted April 30

RB Melvin Gordon, Wisconsin"I don't agree with Gordon slipping into the first round, but I think the Ravens see an improved running game as a key to success in 2015. Gordon can pair with Justin Forsett for now and be the feature back of the future."

CBSSports.com, Rob RangPosted April 30

WR Nelson Agholor, Southern CaliforniaJunior, 6-foot-1, 190 pounds; 104 catches, 1, 313 yards, 12 touchdowns **"Despite owner Steve Bisciotti claiming that the Ravens don't need help at receiver, the loss of deep threat Torrey Smith to free agency and advancing age of Steve Smith begs to differ. Agholor starred in a pro-ready offense and has the agility and speed to take full advantage of Joe Flacco's big arm."

SI.com, Don BanksPosted April 30

CB Marcus Peters, Washington

SI.com, Chris BurkePosted April 30

RB Melvin Gordon, Wisconsin

SI.com, Doug FarrarPosted April 30

CB Jalen Collins, LSU

Junior; 6-* foot-0, 193 pounds; 33 tackles, 1 interception*