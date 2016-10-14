Ravens Find Strength In Breast Cancer Survivors

"I want to thank the Ravens for the opportunity to go on the yesterday," Angie Butler stated, a breast cancer survivor and proud member of the Red Devils, which is a local organization that provides services to help improve the quality of life for breast cancer patients and their families. "It was such an amazing experience. I'm sure you will think I'm crazy to say this, but having breast cancer has been such a blessing for me. It put my life in perspective and made me realize what was really important. To me, that was family, friends and helping others – and that life is not just about 'stuff' or 'things'. Also, breast cancer has given me the chance to make new friends, lots of wonderful memories and experience new adventures, like being honored on the field during a Ravens' game!"