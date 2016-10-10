Ravens Fire Offensive Coordinator Marc Trestman

"I think we have to find our offense," Harbaugh said after the game. "We've had that all year, basically. That's been the story of the season. We can't find continuity on offense."

After the game, quarterback Joe Flacco said the unit was "embarrassing" and "frustrating" and fans were booing the offense as it came off the field. Flacco said it was difficult for him to stay patient in the offense.

The Ravens were not taking many shots down the field, despite a bevy of weapons, and often settled for dump-off passes.

"Right now, we're playing to win on the last drive or have our defense hold on the last drive, and it's not a good formula," Flacco said.

The Ravens also strayed from the running game Sunday after it had immediate success. Baltimore ran the ball 11 times for 74 yards in the first quarter, in which the offense looked to be on track, but rushed just eight times for 44 yards in the next three quarters.

Hired last year after Gary Kubiak departed for Denver, Trestman oversaw an offense that had a multitude of injuries to its top players, such as Flacco, wide receiver Steve Smith Sr., running back Justin Forsett, wide receiver Breshad Perriman and others.

Baltimore was 14th in the league in offense last year, averaging 359.3 yards per game. The Ravens threw the eighth-most passes in the league despite Flacco going down with a knee injury midway through the year.

But when the weapons returned this year, the offense didn't take off. The Ravens are currently the NFL's No. 23-ranked offense, averaging 338.2 yards per game and 18.8 points per game.

"I appreciate and respect the efforts and contributions Marc has made to the team since his arrival," Harbaugh said. "Marc is a good person and an excellent football coach."

Mornhinweg will be Flacco's fifth offensive coordinator in nine seasons, following Cam Cameron, Jim Caldwell, Kubiak and Trestman.