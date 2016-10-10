Ravens Fire Offensive Coordinator Marc Trestman

The Ravens have fired Offensive Coordinator Marc Trestman following Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Washington Redskins and a rough five-game start.
"After very careful consideration, I have decided to make a change to our offensive coaching staff and have replaced Marc Trestman with Marty Mornhinweg as offensive coordinator for the rest of the season," Head Coach John Harbaugh said.
"My obligations are to the team, the organization and the fans to be the very best team we can be. Today we find ourselves one game out of the division and conference lead after experiencing two tough losses at home. We will work to be better in every aspect of our football team. Our expectations are high, and we look forward to fulfilling them."
Mornhinweg, 53, was last an offensive coordinator with the New York Jets in 2013 and 2014. He was previously the offensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers (1997-2000) and Philadelphia Eagles (2004-2012), where he worked with Harbaugh on Andy Reid's staff. The 22-year NFL coaching veteran was also the head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2001-2002.
Baltimore's offense has struggled mightily over the first five games of the season, and the unit's issues came to a head in Sunday's loss, in which the Ravens posted just 306 total yards of offense against the Redskins' No. 29-ranked defense.
"I think we have to find our offense," Harbaugh said after the game. "We've had that all year, basically. That's been the story of the season. We can't find continuity on offense."
After the game, quarterback Joe Flacco said the unit was "embarrassing" and "frustrating" and fans were booing the offense as it came off the field. Flacco said it was difficult for him to stay patient in the offense.
The Ravens were not taking many shots down the field, despite a bevy of weapons, and often settled for dump-off passes.
"Right now, we're playing to win on the last drive or have our defense hold on the last drive, and it's not a good formula," Flacco said.
The Ravens also strayed from the running game Sunday after it had immediate success. Baltimore ran the ball 11 times for 74 yards in the first quarter, in which the offense looked to be on track, but rushed just eight times for 44 yards in the next three quarters.
Hired last year after Gary Kubiak departed for Denver, Trestman oversaw an offense that had a multitude of injuries to its top players, such as Flacco, wide receiver Steve Smith Sr., running back Justin Forsett, wide receiver Breshad Perriman and others.
Baltimore was 14th in the league in offense last year, averaging 359.3 yards per game. The Ravens threw the eighth-most passes in the league despite Flacco going down with a knee injury midway through the year.
But when the weapons returned this year, the offense didn't take off. The Ravens are currently the NFL's No. 23-ranked offense, averaging 338.2 yards per game and 18.8 points per game.
"I appreciate and respect the efforts and contributions Marc has made to the team since his arrival," Harbaugh said. "Marc is a good person and an excellent football coach."
Mornhinweg will be Flacco's fifth offensive coordinator in nine seasons, following Cam Cameron, Jim Caldwell, Kubiak and Trestman.
It's the second time the Ravens have fired an offensive coordinator following a loss to the Redskins. In 2012, the Ravens fired Cameron after falling in Washington, replaced him with Caldwell and went on to win Super Bowl XLVII.
