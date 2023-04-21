Ravens Can 'Fish From a Deeper Pool' at Quarterback in Draft

The Ravens have had a "type" at quarterback the past several years.

Robert Griffin III served as Lamar Jackson's backup for three seasons (2018-2020). Tyler Huntley has held the job for the past two. Both are highly mobile quarterbacks in Jackson's mold.

But with the Ravens' switch at offensive coordinator and scheme this offseason, Baltimore couldchange things up at QB2 or QB3 this offseason, possibly in next week's draft.

"I think it's deep for us this year [at quarterback], mainly just because of our scheme change and our change of coordinators and the things we're going to be asking the quarterback to do," Director of College Scouting David Blackburn said.