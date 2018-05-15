Ravens Football Clinics Give Kids a Chance to Play Next to Stars

May 15, 2018 at 04:26 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

15_YouthClinics_news.jpg


In just two weeks, kids can get a taste of what it means to "Play Like a Raven" from some of the biggest current and former stars on the team.

On May 29, the Ravens will kick off the first of four football clinics, presented by Under Armour. They are hosted throughout the Maryland region for players 5-15 years old and cost $50 to join.

"We're excited about our 2018 Play Like a Raven clinics," said Vice President of Marketing Brad Downs. "This year they'll be better than ever with additional appearances from our current roster. It's a perfect opportunity for those who haven't played and those who have already begun playing. Promoting proper instruction and safe participation continues to be a priority for the team.

Below is the list of clinics and which Ravens players will be in attendance. They all run from 5:30-8 p.m.

Tuesday, May 29 – McDaniel College (Westminster)
Players: QB Joe Flacco, S Tony Jefferson
Alumni: RB Jamal Lewis, OLB Brad Jackson

Tuesday, June 5 – Bel Air High School (Bel Air)
Players: ILB CJ Mosley, OLB Matt Judon
Alumni: RB Justin Forsett, WR/RS Jacoby Jones

Wednesday, June 6 – Western Regional Park (Columbia)
Players: RB Alex Collins, RB Buck Allen
Alumni: RB Justin Forsett, WR/RS Jacoby Jones

Thursday, June 7 – Archbishop Curley High School (Baltimore)
Players: DT Brandon Williams, DT Carl Davis
Alumni: TBA

USA Football certified Master Trainers, Heads Up Football trained staff, high school coaches and prep players will also coach all campers. Kids will be organized based on experience to make sure they're learning what they need and having fun.

The entire family is encouraged to join, as spectators can meet Ravens Cheerleaders and Poe, enter to win autographed merchandise, snag Ravens giveaways, play on inflatables around the field and get a photo with a Ravens player. Every participant will leave with a clinic T-shirt provided by Under Armour.

Register your kid now right here.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

50 Words or Less: Ravens Are Stiff-Arming the Hype

Zay Flowers' potential is still being unlocked. The list of Ravens defenders having a career year is long. Re-evaluating the Marquise Brown trade.
news

Kyler Murray Doubtful to Play Ravens, Odafe Oweh Questionable

Ravens safety Marcus Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for another game. Ravens OLB Odafe Oweh (ankle) didn't practice Friday.
news

How the Offense Plans to Keep Rolling After Breakout Performance

The Ravens won't be caught off guard if Kyler Murray plays. Arizona native Mark Andrews looks forward to playing back home. The Ravens will continue to mix and match slot corners.
news

Roquan Smith Back at Ravens Practice, Says He'll Play in Arizona

Ravens LB Roquan Smith (shoulder) is back on the field after missing Wednesday's practice and RB Keaton Mitchell (hamstring) also returned.
news

Why Kyle Van Noy Is Not Surprised By His Hot Start (And You Shouldn't Be Either)

Ravens OLB Kyle Van Noy has three sacks in four games with Baltimore, but he feels like he's just finding his stride.
news

Lamar Jackson, Ravens Talk About Reunion With Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown

Ravens coaches were hard on players in meetings this week. John Harbaugh is involved in trade deadline conversations.
news

Roquan Smith, Two Others Not at Ravens Practice

Wide receiver Tylan Wallace has been designated for return from IR. Safety Marcus Williams remains sidelined.
news

Mailbag: Ravens Trade Deadline Predictions

Could the Ravens trade for Derrick Henry? Can the Ravens replicate their performance against the Lions? When will Tyus Bowser return?
news

Ravens Eye View: Why Baltimore's Passing Attack Is Taking Off

Lamar Jackson had a spectacular game and numerous Todd Monken play calls hit. 
news

After Blowout Win, John Harbaugh's Message Doesn't Change

Harbaugh puts no stock into travel fatigue. Fumbles remain the Ravens' offensive bugaboo. Injury update on Keaton Mitchell. Arthur Maulet stands out in extensive action.
news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades vs. Lions

Gus Edwards and Justice Hill have an even snap split. Marlon Humphrey has no limitations.
news

What the Lions Said After Ravens' Blowout Win

Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell said the Ravens 'kicked out [butt]' in the Ravens' 38-6 win.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising