Ravens Football Clinics Give Kids a Chance to Play Next to Stars

In just two weeks, kids can get a taste of what it means to "Play Like a Raven" from some of the biggest current and former stars on the team.
On May 29, the Ravens will kick off the first of four football clinics, presented by Under Armour. They are hosted throughout the Maryland region for players 5-15 years old and cost $50 to join.
"We're excited about our 2018 Play Like a Raven clinics," said Vice President of Marketing Brad Downs. "This year they'll be better than ever with additional appearances from our current roster. It's a perfect opportunity for those who haven't played and those who have already begun playing. Promoting proper instruction and safe participation continues to be a priority for the team.
Below is the list of clinics and which Ravens players will be in attendance. They all run from 5:30-8 p.m.
Tuesday, May 29 – McDaniel College (Westminster)
Players: QB Joe Flacco, S Tony Jefferson
Alumni: RB Jamal Lewis, OLB Brad Jackson
Tuesday, June 5 – Bel Air High School (Bel Air)
Players: ILB CJ Mosley, OLB Matt Judon
Alumni: RB Justin Forsett, WR/RS Jacoby Jones
Wednesday, June 6 – Western Regional Park (Columbia)
Players: RB Alex Collins, RB Buck Allen
Alumni: RB Justin Forsett, WR/RS Jacoby Jones
Thursday, June 7 – Archbishop Curley High School (Baltimore)
Players: DT Brandon Williams, DT Carl Davis
Alumni: TBA
USA Football certified Master Trainers, Heads Up Football trained staff, high school coaches and prep players will also coach all campers. Kids will be organized based on experience to make sure they're learning what they need and having fun.
The entire family is encouraged to join, as spectators can meet Ravens Cheerleaders and Poe, enter to win autographed merchandise, snag Ravens giveaways, play on inflatables around the field and get a photo with a Ravens player. Every participant will leave with a clinic T-shirt provided by Under Armour.