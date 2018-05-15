Ravens Football Clinics Give Kids a Chance to Play Next to Stars





In just two weeks, kids can get a taste of what it means to "Play Like a Raven" from some of the biggest current and former stars on the team.

On May 29, the Ravens will kick off the first of four football clinics, presented by Under Armour. They are hosted throughout the Maryland region for players 5-15 years old and cost $50 to join.

"We're excited about our 2018 Play Like a Raven clinics," said Vice President of Marketing Brad Downs. "This year they'll be better than ever with additional appearances from our current roster. It's a perfect opportunity for those who haven't played and those who have already begun playing. Promoting proper instruction and safe participation continues to be a priority for the team.

Below is the list of clinics and which Ravens players will be in attendance. They all run from 5:30-8 p.m.

Tuesday, May 29 – McDaniel College (Westminster)

Players: QB Joe Flacco, S Tony Jefferson

Alumni: RB Jamal Lewis, OLB Brad Jackson

Tuesday, June 5 – Bel Air High School (Bel Air)

Players: ILB CJ Mosley, OLB Matt Judon

Alumni: RB Justin Forsett, WR/RS Jacoby Jones

Wednesday, June 6 – Western Regional Park (Columbia)

Players: RB Alex Collins, RB Buck Allen

Alumni: RB Justin Forsett, WR/RS Jacoby Jones

Thursday, June 7 – Archbishop Curley High School (Baltimore)

Players: DT Brandon Williams, DT Carl Davis

Alumni: TBA

USA Football certified Master Trainers, Heads Up Football trained staff, high school coaches and prep players will also coach all campers. Kids will be organized based on experience to make sure they're learning what they need and having fun.