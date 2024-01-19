Ravens Former Super Bowl Winners Talk About What It Takes

Agholor rose to the occasion during the Eagles' 41-33 victory over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII, catching nine passes for 84 yards. After signing with the Ravens this season, Agholor said he noticed quickly that this team had a championship chemistry – players who were willing to make sacrifices and impart their wisdom to younger players.

The common goal of winning a Super Bowl this year has been made clear since the beginning, and Agholor said the entire team has bought in.

"There's a togetherness that gets it done, an unselfishness and togetherness," Agholor said. "It's everybody understanding that whatever it takes needs to be done – in all aspects, on both sides of the ball.

"We have a lot of unselfish players that truly love each other and play for each other. You truly embrace the journey. Whether you feel like you're destined or not, there's a reality to this that if you lose you go home. All you can do is live for that moment and live to prolong the life of this journey. That's why you leave it all out on that field and do every single thing in your power to get there."

Darby could be thrust into a starting role at cornerback Saturday with Marlon Humphrey (calf) ruled out. He was with the Eagles in 2017 when they had a first-round bye and went on to win a Super Bowl. Darby thought the bye was a huge benefit, and thinks the Ravens are heading into this playoff season as a team ready to take on all comers.