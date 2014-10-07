**RAVENS FOUNDATION, INC. PARTNERS WITH PLAYWORKS MARYLAND

The Ravens Foundation, Inc. has forged a charitable partnership with Playworks Maryland, it was announced Tuesday.

Established in 2001, the Ravens Foundation serves as a separate nonprofit entity of the Baltimore Ravens' community outreach efforts. In addition to Ravens appearances and in-kind donations, the foundation offers support to Baltimore-area nonprofit organizations.

Beginning in 2014, the Ravens Foundation will provide $25,000 of financial assistance to aid in the initiatives of Playworks Maryland throughout the Baltimore community.

Playworks is a national nonprofit founded in 1996 whose mission is to improve the health and well-being of children by increasing opportunities for physical activity and safe, meaningful play. The 2014-15 school year marks the 10th year of Playworks in Maryland, where the program will expand to 24 schools, providing approximately 11,000 students with the opportunity to engage in healthy, inclusive play and physical activity each school day.

Full-time program coordinators at each school teach and model positive behavior and engage students in healthy activities – on the playground, in the classroom, before and after school and at sports leagues. As a result of Playworks, instructors have more time for teaching, while students are developing their social-emotional skills. Participating schools have also experienced less bullying and an improved climate for children. In addition to offering 30-45 minutes of daily play and physical activity, Playworks will identify 300 fourth- and fifth-grade students across the city to serve as Junior Coaches who will develop their leadership skills and become role models.

"We are thrilled to team up with the Ravens," Randi Hogan, executive director of Playworks Maryland stated. "The Ravens have always demonstrated their commitment to making a difference in our community, and we celebrate a new partnership that will champion healthy, meaningful play and physical activity for kids every day. Together, we will harness the power of play to bring out the best in our kids in Baltimore and across the state."

In addition to its charitable partners, the Ravens Foundation provides local community support through other programs such as the Ravens Youth Football Grant, Ravens Scholarship Program and Ravens PLAY 60 grant.

Playworks Maryland will join other Baltimore-based programs, including Boys Hope Girls Hope, Bridges at St. Paul's School, My Sister's Circle and St. Vincent's Center, as an official charitable partner of the Ravens Foundation.

