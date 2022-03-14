Ravens Free Agency Rumor Mill

These deals have not been confirmed by the Ravens, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in Baltimore's front office.

Monday, March 14

Za'Darius Smith signed a huge contract with the Packers during the 2019 offseason and became an even bigger star in Green Bay, notching 26 sacks over his first two seasons. Injuries resulted in him playing just one game last season, however, and the Packers were forced to release him Monday morning because of salary-cap restraints. An original fourth-round pick of the Ravens in 2015, he had 18.5 sacks in four seasons in Baltimore and would be a huge boost to the team's pass rush.