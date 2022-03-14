Ravens Free Agency Rumor Mill

Mar 14, 2022 at 02:17 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

The free-agency rumor mill is in full effect as reports of signings often become public knowledge before the team announcement.

These deals have not been confirmed by the Ravens, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in Baltimore's front office.

Here's the latest buzz:

Monday, March 14

Ravens Interested in Reunion With Za'Darius Smith

Za'Darius Smith signed a huge contract with the Packers during the 2019 offseason and became an even bigger star in Green Bay, notching 26 sacks over his first two seasons. Injuries resulted in him playing just one game last season, however, and the Packers were forced to release him Monday morning because of salary-cap restraints. An original fourth-round pick of the Ravens in 2015, he had 18.5 sacks in four seasons in Baltimore and would be a huge boost to the team's pass rush.

Calais Campbell Is Exploring His Options

There's still mutual interest between the Ravens and veteran free agent Calais Campbell, but Campbell will reportedly explore the market. Campbell, 35, is looking to win a championship before he retires and is coming off a strong season in Baltimore in which he was the team's highest-graded defender, per Pro Football Focus.

