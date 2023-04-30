Rumor Mill: Ravens Undrafted Free Agent Tracker 

Apr 29, 2023 at 08:34 PM
Clifton-Brown
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
by Clifton Brown & Ryan Mink
Rumor Mill

WR Dontay Demus, Maryland

Demus caught 22 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown for the Terps last season and had 128 catches and 4 touchdowns for his career. The 6-foot-4 Demus is a big-bodied target who uses his size to make contested catches.

DT Trey Botts, Colorado State-Pueblo

Botts averaged 1.5 tackles for loss per game as a consistent run-stopper. The 6-foot-3, 295-pound Botts spent six seasons in college. He redshirted as a freshman and was granted another year of eligibility after CSU-Pueblo cancelled its 2020 season due to COVID-19.

G Brandon Kipper, Oregon State

Kipper can swing between guard and tackle and reportedly made 22 visits with NFL teams prior to the draft. He spent most of his time at right tackle and was durable, starting 45 straight games.

TE Brian Walker, Shephard University

Walker started 15 games as a senior and had a career-best 63 catches for 799 yards and five touchdowns. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Walker also has experience as a long snapper.

