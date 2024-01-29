With 23 Pending Unrestricted Free Agents, Ravens Know Turnover Could Be High

Jan 29, 2024 at 04:19 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Alex Brandon/AP Photo
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (6) hits Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) during the second half of an AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore.

As the Ravens unexpectedly cleaned out their lockers Monday and the pain of the AFC Championship sunk in, they knew next year's squad will look much different.

Turnover happens every year for every team, but with 23 pending unrestricted free agents, the Ravens' sheer quantity of turnover may be high.

Last offseason, it was Lamar Jackson's uncertain future. This offseason, it's a gaggle of young breakout players and veterans who excelled on one-year deals who are set to hit the market.

Here's the full list of pending unrestricted free agents, per Russell Street Report’s Brian McFarland:

  1. LB Patrick Queen
  2. DT Justin Madubuike
  3. G Kevin Zeitler
  4. G John Simpson
  5. RB Gus Edwards
  6. OLB Jadeveon Clowney
  7. CB Ronald Darby
  8. S Geno Stone
  9. OLB Kyle Van Noy
  10. WR Nelson Agholor
  11. WR Devin Duvernay
  12. LB Malik Harrison
  13. QB Tyler Huntley
  14. DE Brent Urban
  15. CB Arthur Maulet
  16. RB J.K. Dobbins
  17. CB Rock Ya-Sin
  18. C Sam Mustipher
  19. QB Josh Johnson
  20. CB Daryl Worley
  21. WR Laquan Treadwell
  22. LB Del'Shawn Phillips
  23. LS Tyler Ott

Queen and Madubuike both had breakout fourth seasons that landed them in the Pro Bowl. It would be tough for Baltimore to pay both the top dollar they're likely to command on the free-agent market.

Queen said he would "of course" like to be back in Baltimore, but he hung around the Ravens locker room longer than just about anyone else after Sunday's loss and again Monday, chatting with teammates and exchanging goodbyes.

"This is where it started," Queen said. "But at the same time, I have to do what's best for me and my family."

Stone emerged as a playmaker, leading the AFC with seven interceptions. But with Kyle Hamilton's emergence and Marcus Williams still under the contract, he would be signing up for another non-starting role in Baltimore if he returns.

"I feel like I showed what I can do in this league. I feel like this was my breakout year," Stone said.

"I came in four years ago with a bunch of guys and now we're all free agents after this year. We didn't want it to end this way. We wanted to win. We just know how close we were and we had the group to do it. To fall short, it doesn't feel good for anybody."

Clowney and Van Noy combined for 18.5 sacks this season and both are pending free agents in their early 30s, coming off career years. It remains to be seen what their market will bear, but they knew this was a special year.

"I felt like we had the squad to win it," Clowney said.

