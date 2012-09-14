Ravens Friday Quotes: Week 2 At Eagles

Head Coach John Harbaugh

Opening statement: "OK, good to see everybody. Thanks for coming out. [We are] just finishing up the bulk of our work week, had a good week of practice, had a good day today, and we are looking forward to Sunday at 1 p.m."

**John, got everybody back to practice, including Paul [Kruger]. How did it feel for him today? Did he kind of loosen up a little bit? *(Aaron Wilson) *"Um, I don't know. You'd have to ask him how it went, but then he probably wouldn't answer for you, at least if he adheres to instructions he won't have any comments on that. I have my fingers crossed."

Do you think he's a game-time decision? (Aaron Wilson) "I don't have any thought on it other than we are going to … The buses will pull up at 1 p.m. All of our guys will be there. They will get out of the bus, and then we will see what happens."

Same for Pernell [McPhee]? (Aaron Wilson) "I think I said all of our guys, that's right. He is one of our guys, no doubt."

**Where do you think you guys are in terms of communication? I know during the home game against Cincinnati there were some issues with noise and running the no-huddle and kind of where you think you are going into a place like Philadelphia? *(J. Michael) *"Well, I hope we are a lot better, both sides of the ball, really. Offensively, obviously, it will be more of an issue there. Defense probably had the loudest crowd noise in our own stadium here. So, we had some issues on both sides of the ball. We're going to have to really work on that. That's got to improve."

**What's the challenge for your secondary when [Michael] Vick does get out of the pocket and the play kind of breaks down and kind of extends the play and you have to react to where the guys are breaking up routes? *(Matt Vensel) *"Well, the challenge is similar to the one we face when we play Ben [Roethlisberger]. Both guys are kind of uncannily accurate when they are on the move. Michael … Ben can run, too, but Michael adds that speed factor. You really have to cover your guy, though. You really have to stay on your man downfield and then rally up on the run as best as you can. Hopefully, our D-line can chase the scramble down, as well. Hopefully, we don't let him out of the pocket too much, but it would be hard to bat 1.000 on that one against a guy like that."