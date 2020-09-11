Ravens Gameday Tributes & Entertainment

Below is information regarding the Baltimore Ravens' 2020 gameday fan experience and what is currently scheduled to take place at M&T Bank Stadium during this Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. on CBS):

Mo Gaba Tribute

To honor Mo Gaba, the 14-year-old super fan who passed away in July after several battles with cancer, the Ravens have painted the "MO" in the BALTIMORE-stenciled end zone gold. (Please click here to see video of the painting process.)

Additionally, after receiving many requests from fans to incorporate pictures of Mo in the "fan cutouts" that will appear in the lower seating bowl, the Ravens were able to fill Section 146 with 575 cutouts of Mo. In the section, one cutout of Mo's mother, Sonsy, also appears.

The area has officially been named "Mo's Rows" and serves as a tribute to the young fan who, with his positive outlook and zest for life, captured the hearts of countless Baltimoreans.

(In general, the Ravens sold over 3,000 fan cutouts as part of their Community of Fans, presented by M&T Bank, to be placed throughout the lower seating bowl, with all proceeds benefiting the Ravens Foundation, Inc. and its local COVID-19 relief efforts.)

National Anthem & Flyover

Students from renowned Cardinal Sheehan Catholic School Choir will perform the National Anthem virtually. The performance will take place at the site of the old Memorial Stadium, where 25 years ago, the Ravens kicked off their inaugural season (1996). Following the anthem, two Maryland Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopters will fly over M&T Bank Stadium.

Pre-Game Live

Leading up to every Ravens home game this season, fans can tune in one hour before kickoff to watch Pre-Game Live, presented by M&T Bank. Host Garrett Downing will take viewers inside M&T Bank Stadium for an exclusive, live look at player warmups. Additional guests will preview the game, share inactives and game-time information and offer insight and analysis. Premiering this Sunday at noon ET, Pre-Game Live can be streamed on BaltimoreRavens.com, the Ravens Mobile app, the Ravens Roku, Apple TV and YouTube channels and on Facebook.

In-Stadium Effects & Entertainment

This season, the Ravens' official mascot, Poe, will view games from his "nest" at M&T Bank Stadium in Section 144. While watching on TV, fans can spot Poe's Nest, presented by Frosted Flakes, in the stands for every home game this year.

The Ravens Drumline will also be present during games this season, performing from an area in the upper end of the lower seating bowl.

Ravens Game Center & Virtual RavensWalk

Whether fans are spending gamedays at home or on-the-go, the best way to follow every game this season is with the Ravens Game Center. Available in the Ravens Mobile app and on BaltimoreRavens.com, the new-and-improved game center delivers everything fans need before, during and after games.

Fans can view news and highlights, team and player stats, game info and much more. If fans aren't near a TV during the game, they don't have to miss a second of the action, as in-market fans can live-stream all Ravens game TV broadcasts inside Ravens Mobile.

Additionally, fans can visit the team's Virtual RavensWalk, presented by Safewaypage for "homegating" tips and plenty of other ways to feel a part of gameday. Included in this is the Johnny Unitas Statue Virtual Toe Rub. One of the most special traditions of Ravens gameday is fans rubbing the toe on the Unitas statue in the Gate A plaza. Despite not being able to attend Sunday's game, fans can still continue this tradition by utilizing the Ravens Mobile app to virtually rub Unitas' toe for good luck. Fans can access this feature from the app's Virtual RavensWalk page and – using their fingers to rub the on-screen image – can reveal the statue's golden toe.

Play Games, Win Prizes

Leading up to and during every Ravens game – home and away – fans can play games in the Ravens Mobile app and compete to win autographed memorabilia, gift cards and other great prizes.

New in 2020 is Pick-6, a quick and easy free-to-play game that will ask fans six predictive questions about each week's upcoming game. Autographed gear will be awarded weekly and at the end of the season to fans with the most correct picks.

Returning again this season is Gameday Bingo, presented by Papa John's. With three chances to win each week, plus a season grand prize, fans can win autographed Ravens merchandise and team store gift cards, as well as free pizzas and papadias from Papa John's.