Ravens GamePlanEarth

GamePlanEarth (GPE) is a season-long environmental initiative established and led by the Ravens to help make Baltimore a more sustainable city. Through this program, the team hopes to further inform fans about growing environmental challenges and encourage them to recycle, reuse and conserve. GPE is an extension of the organization's continued efforts to reinforce M&T Bank Stadium's LEED Gold Certification, a designation given to organizations that strive to deliver healthy, environmental-friendly, cost-saving and energy- and water-efficient operating buildings in the community.
Monday, Aug. 21
- The Ravens will open applications for their fourth annual GamePlanEarth Ambassador Award, a program that recognizes and highlights a Baltimore-area school that has implemented environmental initiatives and is a leader in the community with their efforts. Schools are encouraged to apply for a chance to be presented with a $2,500 grant, which will assist in the continuation of their work. The application may be found here and must be received via email no later than Oct. 9.
Wednesday, Aug. 23
- On Wednesday (8/23), Ravens staff will join the Waterfront Partnership's Healthy Harbor Initiative to clean up trash and litter, prime the "Green Alley" for a new painting mural and talk about solutions for trash pollution into the Baltimore Harbor. The volunteer event will begin at 9 a.m. in Baltimore City near Patterson Park (2924 East Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21224).
Friday, Aug. 25
- On Friday evening (8/25), the Ravens will co-host a Purple Friday Baltimore Bike Party to support and encourage bike riding as an eco-friendly form of transportation in the city. Riders will follow a bike route through the city and end in Parking Lot C of M&T Bank Stadium at approximately 9 p.m. For more information, please visit https://baltimorebikeparty.com/.
Saturday, Aug. 26 vs. Buffalo Bills
- Volunteers sponsored by the Baltimore Exelon Eco-Team will collect recyclable materials in tailgate lots leading up to the Ravens vs. Bills game (8/26) from 4 p.m. until kickoff (7 p.m.). Approximately 50 volunteers wearing green shirts will walk the lots collecting recyclable material, educating fans and handing out a limited number of Ravens #GamePlanEarth giveaways. The group will then attend the game as guests of the Ravens and be recognized in-game for its collection efforts.
- Ravens fans are encouraged to stop by the GPE tent located on RavensWalk, where a limited quantity of eco-friendly giveaways will be distributed prior to the game, encouraging the use of #GamePlanEarth hashtag. By visiting the GPE tent and using the hashtag through social media, some lucky fans will be selected to win two tickets to a Ravens home game and autographed items.
- During the game, the Ravens will inform fans about M&T Bank Stadium's LEED Gold Certification and educate them on ways to properly recycle, reuse and conserve, via signage throughout the stadium and in-game messaging on the RavensVision boards.
