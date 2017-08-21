Ravens GamePlanEarth

GamePlanEarth (GPE) is a season-long environmental initiative established and led by the Ravens to help make Baltimore a more sustainable city. Through this program, the team hopes to further inform fans about growing environmental challenges and encourage them to recycle, reuse and conserve. GPE is an extension of the organization's continued efforts to reinforce M&T Bank Stadium's LEED Gold Certification, a designation given to organizations that strive to deliver healthy, environmental-friendly, cost-saving and energy- and water-efficient operating buildings in the community.