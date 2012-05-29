Ravens Gearing Up For Beach Bash

May 29, 2012 at 12:53 PM
9cbfe936b54c48e8b161bb7d25c35e94.jpg


Love the Ravens? The beach? How about tailgating?

Get all three this weekend in Ocean City, Md., as the team is joining in on the fun alongside Ravens Roosts and Ravens Nests for the first time ever.

The inaugural Ravens Ocean City Beach Bash begins this Thursday, May 31, and lasts through Sunday.

In addition to the Cheerleaders, Playmakers and Poe, about six players are expected to be participating in the festivities, as well as a couple coaches and Ravens alumni.

"I think it's a great way for our fanatical fans to be together as during the offseason," said Ravens Vice President of Marketing Gabrielle Dow. "The draft is over and training camp is two months away. This is the perfect medium ground where we can collectively show our pride."

Ravens Roosts have been going to Ocean City for 48 years to celebrate Baltimore football. The two fan groups, Ravens Roost and Ravens Nest, invited the team to join them in Ocean City.

"I'm looking forward to it. We've had a very good relationship with the Ravens and the convention," said Sue Draper, the Ravens Roosts' chairman of the convention.

"The Beach Bash is going to benefit us. It's going to bring a lot more Ravens fans into town. It's going to help us with expanding our organization."

The Ravens also wanted to reach out to their fans on the Eastern Shore, even touching Delaware fans that may root for former Blue Hens quarterback Joe Flacco and center/guard Gino Gradkowski.

"We have a lot of fans up and down that area and we've never been out there before," Dow said. "It's an inexpensive, easy getaway to join us in the sun. Come tailgate with us on the beach Friday, Saturday and Sunday."

The team headquarters will be in the Clarion Resort Fountainbleau Hotel, which is one of only two hotels that have a permit that allows alcohol on the beach. There is a patio with a view of the beach and outdoor pool at the hotel.

Among the festivities are live 98Rock broadcasts on Thursday, as well as Playmakers and Miller Lite bar visits at night. The Purple Friday Caravan will be making its rounds the following day, and there will be a Ravens Family Fun Night at Jolly Roger Amusement Park.

The famed Ravens Roost Parade hits the streets Saturday morning, and the Ravens 7-on-7 high school flag football tournament will be held at nearby Stephen Decatur High School.

"We're complementing the [Ravens Roost and Ravens Nest] efforts," Dow said. "It's our first time there, so the more people that come and join us can help us garner future years heading out there and building the tradition."

