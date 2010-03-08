Ravens Get An Offensive Bully

Mar 08, 2010 at 02:34 PM
fbe70a580c2342b196550d77ad313f6f.jpg


On September 28, 2008, wide receiver Anquan Boldin took a crushing hit from New York Jets safety Eric Smith.

The helmet-to-helmit hitearned Smith a $50,000 fine and one-game suspension. It left Boldin with seven metal plates and more than 40 screws to fix multiple fractures in his face.

So after surgery like that, how long would you think Boldin sat out? A month? A season?

Try two games.

That shows you why the Ravens feel Boldin is the perfect fit for not only the Ravens' physically-punishing style, but for the rough-and-tumble AFC North.

"Well for me, it wasn't anything special, as far as coming back," Boldin said of the injury. "I probably would have missed only one game had they let me, but they kind of held me back."

622ac07453ac4da58e20f67b7739bb2b.jpg

Boldin isn't the 6-foot-3 monster that Baltimore fans have clamored for. At 6-foot-1, Boldin does, however, carry 217 pounds of chiseled muscle – and he's not afraid to use it.

The three-time Pro Bowler has made a living making tough catches over the middle of the field. He is among the NFL's best at gaining yardage after the catch because of his ability to shake off hits or dish out some himself.

Boldin has even carved out a reputation as a good blocking receiver, which is a bonus for a team that finished fifth in the league in rushing attempts per game. Boldin said he doesn't want to turn on film and see that one of his teammates could have had a 50 or 70-yard run only to be stopped by his defender.

"[Blocking is] something that I take pride in, and I'll continue to take pride in," Boldin said of blocking.

It's not often that a receiver with five 1,000-plus yard seasons says that.

Head Coach John Harbaugh several times said last season that he wants to be known as a physical football team, both on defense and offense. So naturally, after spending some time talking about his wide receiver's toughness over dinner Sunday night, Harbaugh came away "convinced that he fits us just perfectly."

"He's our kind of football player," Harbaugh said. "I think 'Q' feels like he fits the Ravens."

Harbaugh is correct; the feeling is mutual.

"I think it's a place that fits me," Boldin said. "The way that I approach the game, the way that I play the game, the guys that they have here – hard-nosed guys that want to win – they don't worry about the glory or anything like that. Those guys just want to get the job done, and I think I fit in perfect with that."

Boldin hopes to be the perfect fit in the AFC North, a division known for taking no prisoners. The Steelers have had success with gritty wide receiver Hines Ward and the Ravens will now have their own offensive bully.

"The AFC North has always been a tough, hard-nosed conference, and I'm definitely looking forward to getting in there and mixing it up," Boldin said.

The only downside to Boldin's physical play is that it has caused him some injuries during his career. Last season, Boldin missed both of the Cardinals' postseason games with ankle and knee injuries. He has played in all 16 games twice during his seven-year career.

However, despite missing four regular season games in 2007 and 2008, Boldin still averaged 945 yards and 10 touchdowns per season.

Ravens coaches of course hope Boldin can stay healthy. But one thing is for sure, their newest wide receiver isn't going to change his physical style.

"Things like that happen in football," Boldin said of the hit that fractured his face. "But you just need to be able to bounce back, and I was blessed to be able to."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Key Question for Each Ravens Draft Pick

The Ravens had 11 draft picks who will begin their NFL careers looking to answer any questions about their ability to make an immediate impact.

news

Mailbag: Should the Ravens Add a Veteran Wide Receiver?

Will new safety Kyle Hamilton stay in one spot or move around the defense? Which Ravens pick was the biggest steal? Should we be worried about a change at holder?

news

No International Games for Ravens in 2022

The Ravens will remain in the United States for their nine road games next season.

news

Late for Work 5/4: Winners And Losers from Ravens Draft

Marquise Brown says the Chiefs and Packers also were interested in trading for him. Tyler Badie's versatility makes him an intriguing prospect. Pundit says UDFA Alabama wide receiver could be a good fit. The Ravens will not play in any international games in 2022.

news

How Ravens Can Fill Remaining Needs

Bringing back Justin Houston and signing a veteran wide receiver are options the Ravens may consider to fill out their roster.

news

What Mink Thinks: Lamar Jackson Is Set Up Better for Success, Even After Trade

The loss of good friend and top receiver Marquise Brown hurts but improving the offensive line will help Lamar Jackson thrive again.

news

Ravens Announce Official Rookie Jersey Numbers

Kyle Hamilton will keep the No. 14 jersey number he had at Notre Dame, but Tyler Linderbaum is changing his number from college.

news

Late for Work 5/3: Kyle Hamilton Is Defensive Rookie of the Year Pick

The Ravens' wide receiver group is last in post-draft rankings. A pundit says wide receiver is the fifth-most important position on the Ravens' offense. Baltimore reportedly uses unrestricted free-agent tender on Justin Houston. The Ravens rise in post-draft power rankings.

news

Inside a Historic Fourth Round of Ravens' 2022 NFL Draft

NBC Sports' Peter King gave an inside look at the Ravens' record six fourth-round picks in the fourth round.

news

Short- And Long-Term Outlooks for Ravens 2022 Draft Class

The Ravens will look for instant impacts from their first-round picks, while their top selection on Day 2 will have to wait but has tremendous upside.

news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Coaches Kids at Louisville With Teddy Bridgewater

Lamar Jackson returned to his college stomping grounds this weekend, alongside fellow Cardinal Teddy Bridgewater, to take part in a youth football event.

news

Around the AFC North: Draft Recap; Mel Kiper Gives B Grade to Every Rival

Kenny Pickett gets his wish, a chance to be the Steelers' next franchise quarterback. Browns take a wide receiver with their top pick. Safety Dax Hill could be the Bengals' next impact rookie.

Join Us For Beach Bash
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising