Ravens Get Playoff Rematch Against Titans

The Ravens will get another crack at the Tennessee Titans.

For the second straight year, the Ravens will open the playoffs against the Titans, who clinched the AFC South title Sunday with a wild 41-38 victory over the Houston Texans.

The fifth-seeded Ravens will meet the fourth-seeded Titans at Nissan Stadium Sunday at 1 p.m. on ABC/ESPN.

The Ravens' recent history against the Titans has been painful. Baltimore was ousted from the playoffs last season, 28-12, in a divisional playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore had won 12 straight games coming into the playoffs and entered the postseason as the AFC's No. 1 seed, and with a first-round bye. However, Titans running back Derrick Henry rushed for 195 yards and was the catalyst for the upset.

When the two teams played most recently on Nov. 22 at M&T Bank Stadium, the Titans prevailed again, 30-24, in overtime as Henry ended the game with a 29-yard touchdown run. After being held to 37 yards in the first half, Henry broke loose late in the game and finished with 133 yards on 28 carries.

There will be plenty of storylines this week about the Ravens wanting revenge against Tennessee, but Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said facing the Titans again wouldn't change his preparation for the game.