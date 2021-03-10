Ravens Get Two Compensatory Picks in 2021 Draft

Mar 10, 2021 at 03:01 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

031021-DeCosta

Free agency is right around the corner, but there are few things General Manager Eric DeCosta loves more than getting additional draft picks, and he added two more Wednesday.

The Ravens were awarded two compensatory picks for the 2021 NFL Draft – one in the third round (No. 105 overall) and one in the fifth round (No. 184).

Baltimore now has seven draft picks in what is considered a draft that's very strong and deep at the Ravens' main areas of need. Here are the Ravens' current picks:

  • 1st round: No. 27
  • 2nd: No. 58
  • 3rd: No. 105 (compensatory)
  • 4th: No. 132
  • 5th: No. 172, No. 184 (compensatory)
  • 6th: No. 209

"Numbers-wise, it looks very similar to last year's Draft in terms of the amount of really good prospects," DeCosta said Tuesday. "We feel really good about our chances, we just wish we had more picks. We have seven picks right now, and hopefully, we have the chance to accumulate a few more."

The Ravens already knew they were getting one additional comp pick in the third round after David Culley was hired by the Houston Texans to be their new head coach. It's part of the league's new rule to promote diversity in hiring.

The confirmation that came Wednesday was the fifth-rounder, which is the result of the 2020 offseason loss of defensive tackle Michael Pierce (Minnesota Vikings).

The Ravens' signing of unrestricted free agent Derek Wolfe last offseason likely cancelled out the additional loss of wide receiver Seth Roberts (Carolina). Baltimore also lost linebackers Patrick Onwuasor (New York Jets) and Josh Bynes (Cincinnati) in free agency, but they didn't qualify for compensation.

Even though Pierce opted out of playing last season due to COVID-19 concerns, he still qualified for the compensatory pick formula. Pierce signed a reported three-year, $27 million deal.

Baltimore is the king of compensatory picks, compiling the most in the league (53) since the system began in 1994. The next closest team is the Dallas Cowboys (47), who got a league-high four compensatory picks this year. The Ravens will also get a third-round compensatory pick next year for the loss of Culley.

