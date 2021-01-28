Houston Texans Reportedly Hiring David Culley as Head Coach, Giving Ravens Two Draft Picks

David Culley, who has spent the past two seasons as the Ravens' assistant head coach/pass coordinator/wide receivers coach, is being hired by the Houston Texans as their next head coach, according to multiple reports.
While the loss means the Ravens will have to find a replacement for a highly-respected offensive coach, it's a great opportunity for Culley and benefits Baltimore's draft assets.
Under the NFL's new minority hiring resolution, which owners passed in November, teams who lose a minority coach or executive to another club as its head coach or general manager receives third-round compensatory picks in each of the next two NFL Drafts.
In order to qualify, the employee had to be with the club for a minimum of two full seasons. It's a measure to promote the development of more minority coaches and executives within organizations.
Thus, the Ravens will receive third-round compensatory picks in the 2021 and 2022 NFL Drafts, giving a big boost to their draft allotment. Baltimore now has six picks in this year's draft, and recoups a third-round pick that it traded to the Minnesota Vikings for Yannick Ngakoue.
Known for his exceptional teaching, high energy and strong connection to his players, Culley has been a big part of Baltimore's offensive success, as they were tops in the league in scoring last season (33.2 points per game) and seventh this year (29.3).
Culley, 65, has helped develop the Ravens' passing attack that has emphasized Lamar Jackson's specific skillset. Culley also groomed the team's young wide receivers the past two years, including Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin, Devin Duvernay and James Proche II.
When Culley had his first interview with the Texans, Head Coach John Harbaugh talked about what a great hire Culley would be. Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy, former Detriot Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, and Buffalo Bills Defensive Coordinator Leslie Frazier were also among the coaches interviewed for the job.
"He is excited about it. It's obviously a great job, a great opportunity there," Harbaugh said. "They've got a heck of an organization. I do believe that David Culley would be a tremendous hire for any team, and maybe especially the Texans with Deshaun Watson."
Culley becomes just the third Black head coach currently in the NFL, joining Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin and Miami's Brian Flores. He's the fifth person of color (Washington's Ron Rivera and New York Jets' Robert Saleh).
Culley has worked with two of the NFL's best head coaches in Harbaugh and Andy Reid. Culley was with Harbaugh in Philadelphia from 1999-2007 and with Reid in Philadelphia (1999-2012) and Kansas City (2013-2016). Culley coached Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen in 2018 before coming to Baltimore the following year.
In this year's draft, Baltimore would now have six picks: first (No. 27 overall), second, third (comp pick for Culley), fourth, fifth and sixth. As it stands now, the compensatory pick would be No. 104 overall.