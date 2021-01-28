Houston Texans Reportedly Hiring David Culley as Head Coach, Giving Ravens Two Draft Picks

While the loss means the Ravens will have to find a replacement for a highly-respected offensive coach, it's a great opportunity for Culley and benefits Baltimore's draft assets.

Under the NFL's new minority hiring resolution, which owners passed in November, teams who lose a minority coach or executive to another club as its head coach or general manager receives third-round compensatory picks in each of the next two NFL Drafts.

In order to qualify, the employee had to be with the club for a minimum of two full seasons. It's a measure to promote the development of more minority coaches and executives within organizations.

Thus, the Ravens will receive third-round compensatory picks in the 2021 and 2022 NFL Drafts, giving a big boost to their draft allotment. Baltimore now has six picks in this year's draft, and recoups a third-round pick that it traded to the Minnesota Vikings for Yannick Ngakoue.

Known for his exceptional teaching, high energy and strong connection to his players, Culley has been a big part of Baltimore's offensive success, as they were tops in the league in scoring last season (33.2 points per game) and seventh this year (29.3).

Culley, 65, has helped develop the Ravens' passing attack that has emphasized Lamar Jackson's specific skillset. Culley also groomed the team's young wide receivers the past two years, including Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin, Devin Duvernay and James Proche II.

When Culley had his first interview with the Texans, Head Coach John Harbaugh talked about what a great hire Culley would be. Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy, former Detriot Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, and Buffalo Bills Defensive Coordinator Leslie Frazier were also among the coaches interviewed for the job.

"He is excited about it. It's obviously a great job, a great opportunity there," Harbaugh said. "They've got a heck of an organization. I do believe that David Culley would be a tremendous hire for any team, and maybe especially the Texans with Deshaun Watson."