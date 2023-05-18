Ravens to Host Girls Flag Football Clinics

May 18, 2023 at 10:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens
121022girlsflagfbclinic_0179
Sidney Keiser/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens Girls Flag Football Clinic participants practice drills.

The Baltimore Ravens and Ravens RISE will host Girls Flag Football Clinics at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, May 21. Both morning and afternoon sessions will be held and are open for the media to cover.

During each clinic session, a group comprised of USA Football certified master trainers and local area high school coaches will be on hand to provide coaching and lead instruction throughout the day.

Additionally, current Ravens players WR Devin Duvernay, CB Marlon Humphrey, OLB Tavius Robinson, ILB Trenton Simpson and ILB Roquan Smith will join Ravens assistant offensive line coach Mike Devlin, tight ends coach George Godsey and defensive quality control coach Daniel Stern to support and guide clinic participants.

Skill- and age-specific groups will be available at all clinics to provide each participant (ages 10-18) with instruction tailored to their football-playing experience.

In addition to the on-field clinics, entertainment will be available for fans in attendance, including tours of the Ravens' locker room, appearances by Ravens Cheerleaders and mascot Poe, inflatables and opportunities to win Ravens autographed memorabilia.

Each session is $30, and participants will receive a clinic t-shirt provided by Under Armour. There is limited space remaining for the morning session only. To register, go to www.baltimoreravens.com/girlsflag.

Click here to view photos from the 2022 clinics.

Who:

Female Student-Athletes (Ages 10-18)

Current Ravens Players

Ravens Cheerleaders and Poe

What:

Girls Flag Football Clinics

Clinic Schedule:

Sunday, May 21

M&T Bank Stadium

Baltimore, MD 21230

Session I: 8:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Featuring: OLB Tavius Robinson and ILB Trenton Simpson

Session II: 1 – 4 p.m.

Featuring: WR Devin Duvernay, CB Marlon Humphrey and ILB Roquan Smith

Contact:

Adam Rudel – Baltimore Ravens

Adam.Rudel@ravens.nfl.net

O: 410-701-4118/C: 814-934-8174

