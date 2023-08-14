Ravens Host Girls Flag Football Uniform Reveal

Aug 14, 2023 at 04:27 PM
salvatoreheadshot
Hayley Salvatore

Editorial Intern

girlsflag
Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Linganore High School girls flag football team.

Cheers of excitement and claps filled the hallways of the Under Armour Performance Center as the Ravens unveiled the mannequins displaying the new girls flag football jerseys for Linganore High School.

The process repeated 10 times over, as the Ravens hosted 300 local girls' varsity flag football athletes from Frederick County Schools (FCPS) to see their jerseys for the first time on Monday morning. The Baltimore Ravens and Under Armour partnered with FCPS to provide custom uniforms for the development of a pilot high school girls' flag football 7-on-7 league in the fall of 2023.

Each uniform is made of a lightweight blend of polyester and elastic, and features the school's colors, a square neckline, and matching shorts.

"I thought the material was super nice, I love the colors, and I like how the numbers are right here," Linganore sophomore Easton Froehle said, pointing to the shoulder of her new red and black jersey.

"I like how loose they are and the Ravens thing on the back of it. They're super comfortable," Froehle's teammate Savannah Eanes chimed in.

In addition to the uniforms, the Ravens have committed three years of grant funding to 10 Frederick County high schools to help jumpstart the inaugural flag football league. The program aims to expand to every Maryland county, paving the way for female student-athletes.

"I think they'll represent us and make us look better as a team," Eanes said of the uniforms.

Having played flag football through elementary school, the junior thinks that flag football will continue to grow in Frederick County, especially once other girls see how fun it is.

After the reveal, Head Coach John Harbaugh addressed the players on the practice field, speaking about how the growth of girls' flag football is personal to him and his family.

"My daughter is an athlete, she didn't make it in time to get to play flag football and I know I'm very sorry about that and I'm probably sure she's sorry too," Harbaugh said of his daughter Alison, who plays lacrosse at Notre Dame. "We talk all the time about how great it would be to play football and what position she would play. Of course, she thinks she'd be a quarterback."

"Thank you for setting the trend, thank you for being out front, thank you for being pioneers, thank you for doing something that's going to make a difference. You're going to love it and you're going to have fun. But you're not going to just do it for that. You're going to make a difference in girls' lives forever because you're doing something for the first time that starts change and that's what everything is all about, change for the better. … The uniforms are sweet by the way, right?"

Before leaving the facility, the nearly 300 girls formed the gauntlet outside of the fieldhouse, a tradition for the Ravens players to run through as they take the field for practice.

Preseason scrimmages are already underway, with an official season kick-off taking place on August 30. Under Armour will host a championship game at its Baltimore Peninsula Headquarters at the conclusion of the season, and the FCPS champion will be recognized at M&T Bank Stadium during the Ravens' Week 14 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Ravens Host Girls Flag Football Uniform Reveal

The Ravens hosted 300 local girls varsity flag football athletes to see their jerseys for the first time, hear from head Coach John Harbaugh and attend practice as part of the Ravens' girls flag football initiative.

Frederick High School's Girls Flag Football team
1 / 38

Frederick High School's Girls Flag Football team

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Frederick High School's Girls Flag Football team
2 / 38

Frederick High School's Girls Flag Football team

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Frederick High School's Girls Flag Football team
3 / 38

Frederick High School's Girls Flag Football team

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Frederick High School's Girls Flag Football Coaches
4 / 38

Frederick High School's Girls Flag Football Coaches

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Middletown High School's Girls Flag Football team
5 / 38

Middletown High School's Girls Flag Football team

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Middletown High School's Girls Flag Football team
6 / 38

Middletown High School's Girls Flag Football team

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Middletown High School's Girls Flag Football team
7 / 38

Middletown High School's Girls Flag Football team

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Tuscarora High School's Girls Flag Football team
8 / 38

Tuscarora High School's Girls Flag Football team

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Tuscarora High School's Girls Flag Football team
9 / 38

Tuscarora High School's Girls Flag Football team

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Tuscarora High School's Girls Flag Football team
10 / 38

Tuscarora High School's Girls Flag Football team

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Urbana High School's Girls Flag Football team
11 / 38

Urbana High School's Girls Flag Football team

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Urbana High School's Girls Flag Football team
12 / 38

Urbana High School's Girls Flag Football team

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Urbana High School's Girls Flag Football team
13 / 38

Urbana High School's Girls Flag Football team

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Urbana High School's Girls Flag Football team
14 / 38

Urbana High School's Girls Flag Football team

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Brunswick High School's Girls Flag Football team
15 / 38

Brunswick High School's Girls Flag Football team

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Brunswick High School's Girls Flag Football team
16 / 38

Brunswick High School's Girls Flag Football team

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Brunswick High School's Girls Flag Football team
17 / 38

Brunswick High School's Girls Flag Football team

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Catocin High School's Girls Flag Football team
18 / 38

Catocin High School's Girls Flag Football team

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Catocin High School's Girls Flag Football team
19 / 38

Catocin High School's Girls Flag Football team

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Catocin High School's Girls Flag Football team
20 / 38

Catocin High School's Girls Flag Football team

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Governor Thomas Johnson High School's Girls Flag Football team
21 / 38

Governor Thomas Johnson High School's Girls Flag Football team

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Governor Thomas Johnson High School's Girls Flag Football team
22 / 38

Governor Thomas Johnson High School's Girls Flag Football team

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Governor Thomas Johnson High School's Girls Flag Football team
23 / 38

Governor Thomas Johnson High School's Girls Flag Football team

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Governor Thomas Johnson High School's Girls Flag Football team
24 / 38

Governor Thomas Johnson High School's Girls Flag Football team

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Liganore High School Girls Flag Football team
25 / 38

Liganore High School Girls Flag Football team

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Liganore High School Girls Flag Football team
26 / 38

Liganore High School Girls Flag Football team

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Liganore High School Girls Flag Football team
27 / 38

Liganore High School Girls Flag Football team

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Oakdale High School's Girls Flag Football team
28 / 38

Oakdale High School's Girls Flag Football team

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Oakdale High School's Girls Flag Football team
29 / 38

Oakdale High School's Girls Flag Football team

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Oakdale High School's Girls Flag Football team
30 / 38

Oakdale High School's Girls Flag Football team

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Walkersville High School's Girls Flag Football team
31 / 38

Walkersville High School's Girls Flag Football team

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Walkersville High School's Girls Flag Football team
32 / 38

Walkersville High School's Girls Flag Football team

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Walkersville High School's Girls Flag Football team
33 / 38

Walkersville High School's Girls Flag Football team

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Head Coach John Harbaugh speaks to all teams
34 / 38

Head Coach John Harbaugh speaks to all teams

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Head Coach John Harbaugh speaks to all teams
35 / 38

Head Coach John Harbaugh speaks to all teams

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Head Coach John Harbaugh speaks to all teams
36 / 38

Head Coach John Harbaugh speaks to all teams

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Frederick County Public School Girls Flag Football
37 / 38

Frederick County Public School Girls Flag Football

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Frederick County Public School Girls Flag Football
38 / 38

Frederick County Public School Girls Flag Football

Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Ravens Mourn the Passing of Alex Collins

Former running back Alex Collins had his two best NFL seasons in Baltimore in 2017 and 2018.
news

Ravens Sign Veteran DB DeAndre Houston-Carson

The Ravens have added another piece to their secondary with eight-year defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson.
news

Tyus Bowser Expected Back in Time for Week 1; Pepe Williams Undergoing Ankle Surgery

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis is 'real close' to returning but CB Rock Ya-Sin is a little further off.
news

Practice Report: J.K. Dobbins Makes Comfortable Return to Practice

J.K. Dobbins did individual drills and ran pass routes while getting up to speed during his first day of training camp practice.
news

Ravens Add More Depth, Claim Cornerback Tae Hayes

Veteran cornerback Tae Hayes, who was waived by the Lions after their preseason opener, has been claimed by the Ravens. 
news

J.K. Dobbins Makes His Debut at Ravens Training Camp

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins is practicing for the first time this summer following the team's first preseason game.
news

Around the AFC North: Joe Burrow Runs and Throws Prior to Bengals Preseason Opener

Browns second-year kicker Cade York continues to struggle with accuracy. Kenny Pickett-George Pickens combo clicks in Steelers' preseason opener.
news

Late for Work 8/14: Preseason Opener Shakes Up Pundits' Roster Predictions

Zay Flowers, Malik Hamm on the rise following Saturday's exhibition preseason game. Jadeveon Clowney is set to visit Jaguars. Flowers signs sponsorship deal with Under Armour.
news

The Breakdown: Mink's Five Thoughts on Preseason Opener

Tyler Huntley's grasp on the backup quarterback job took another step forward. Zay Flowers excites despite one carry for one yard.
news

Stock Watch: Ravens vs. Eagles, Preseason 1

A host of Ravens made important contributions in a 20-19 victory over the Eagles which boosted Baltimore's preseason winning streak to 24 games.
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Eagles Preseason Opener

The Ravens kick off their preseason against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday at 7 p.m.
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising