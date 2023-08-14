Ravens Host Girls Flag Football Uniform Reveal

Cheers of excitement and claps filled the hallways of the Under Armour Performance Center as the Ravens unveiled the mannequins displaying the new girls flag football jerseys for Linganore High School.

The process repeated 10 times over, as the Ravens hosted 300 local girls' varsity flag football athletes from Frederick County Schools (FCPS) to see their jerseys for the first time on Monday morning. The Baltimore Ravens and Under Armour partnered with FCPS to provide custom uniforms for the development of a pilot high school girls' flag football 7-on-7 league in the fall of 2023.

Each uniform is made of a lightweight blend of polyester and elastic, and features the school's colors, a square neckline, and matching shorts.

"I thought the material was super nice, I love the colors, and I like how the numbers are right here," Linganore sophomore Easton Froehle said, pointing to the shoulder of her new red and black jersey.

"I like how loose they are and the Ravens thing on the back of it. They're super comfortable," Froehle's teammate Savannah Eanes chimed in.

In addition to the uniforms, the Ravens have committed three years of grant funding to 10 Frederick County high schools to help jumpstart the inaugural flag football league. The program aims to expand to every Maryland county, paving the way for female student-athletes.

"I think they'll represent us and make us look better as a team," Eanes said of the uniforms.

Having played flag football through elementary school, the junior thinks that flag football will continue to grow in Frederick County, especially once other girls see how fun it is.

After the reveal, Head Coach John Harbaugh addressed the players on the practice field, speaking about how the growth of girls' flag football is personal to him and his family.